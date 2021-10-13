PUP may have been ‘significant disincentive’ to work, says government report

THE PUP payment may have been a “significant disincentive to work” owing to the high rates paid, according to a government report.

A new budget publication says that some element of spending on the unemployment payment “could have been considered a deadweight loss’.

The PUP was initially paid at a flat rate of €350 a week to all recipients – well above the €203 a week jobseeker’s rate.

It has gradually reduced and is paid at rates between €203 and €300 to recipients based on their pre-pandemic income.

Nearly €9bn has been paid in PUP payments to almost 900,000 people since the scheme began.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform document says a significant portion of recipients have had “little movement” from the payment.

“This may indicate that many of these recipients will likely require significant support through targeted activation measures once they are transitioned off the PUP,” it said.

“However, the PUP may have acted as a significant disincentive to work, owing to the high rates paid, as evidenced by the high level recipients on the scheme in sectors which have been reopened for an extended duration such as construction.”

The report noted that there is a substantial proportion of long-term recipients on the PUP, who would be significantly at risk of permanently losing their jobs post-Covid 19.

PUP payments were made for the first time on March 24 last year.

It said at September 28, approximately 81,600 or 76pc of recipients had received payment for 52 weeks or more out of a maximum of 80 weeks.

The report said they would be classified as long term unemployed if they were on the live register.

It said of these 81,600 recipients, it is estimated that almost 50,300 have been in receipt of the payment for more than 76 weeks, or over 95pc of the time the scheme has been in operation.

“This demonstrates that a significant proportion of PUP recipients have had little movement from the PUP, implying that they were unaffected even by the previous changes in sectoral restrictions and have moved further from the labour market,” it said.

The report, Forecasting Jobseeker Numbers and Expenditure 2022, by Niall Hickey said there is early evidence that the PUP may have caused a disincentive to work.

“And therefore, some element of expenditure could have been considered a deadweight loss”, it said.

PUP rates are set to reduce further in November and February, and recipients moved to standard jobseeker’s terms.