‘PUP has proved it is possible to link welfare payments to people’s income’

Minister Heather Humphreys is on a mission to overhaul the benefits system

Heather Humphreys says she will soon present plans to introduce the long-promised auto-enrolment pension. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Jobseeker’s payments will be linked to your earnings before you lost your job under major reforms of the welfare system being developed by Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, Ms Humphreys said the new system will be based on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), which provides supports to people based on their earnings before Covid restrictions forced them out of work.

