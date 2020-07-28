PUP airport cancellations almost all people leaving Ireland for good, says Taoiseach

The vast majority of airport endings of Pandemic Unemployment Payments relate to people who "leaving the country on a permanent basis," the Taoiseach told the Dáil.

Micheal Martin rejected Sinn Féin complaints that the cancellation of entitlements was punishment of ordinary Irish people who were defying Government advice not to travel abroad.

"Only a handful of cases involved people who had had their payments suspended because of clashes with Government travel advice," the Taoiseach said. "We are talking about very small numbers here out of 287,000 who continue to receive the payment. There is no agenda here."

But Mary Lou McDonald said the Government was trying to "punish and make an example of people who lost their jobs" because they Government closed down the economy and who were seeking to go abroad on holiday, as was their entitlement.

Having published a Green travel list and then provided public health advice to contradict it, it was the final insult for Government to penalise them because they were ignoring advice not to travel - yet could not even claim refunds if they chose to stay home because the flights were being allowed to take off. There was no aid from Government to them in that regard. "Talk about every which way and lose," Ms McDonald chided.

The Sinn Féin leader also asked how Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, could claim that the Government was in receipt of information from the airport and was acting on intelligence when social welfare payments were discontinued. The Dublin Airport Authority had specifically denied providing any passenger information, so on what basis had the Tánaiste made his claims, she asked.

She called on the Government to accept that it was wrong and reverse the decision to cut PUP payments, for which there appeared to be little legal basis, "and which I understand was incorporated onto social welfare guidelines early on Monday morning after the Tánaiste had set out his position in the previous 24 hours."

But Mr Martin said Ms McDonald had made the unworthy suggestion that "someone is out to get somebody" and that people were being punished, but that was not the case. Her charges were unfair, although she was entitled to criticise decisions. In actual fact the Government was anxious to help people,. which was why the PUP scheme had been extended. It had also played an important role in social solidarity at the height of the Covid-19 crisis.

But Mary Lou said there remained a "very harsh measure" being deployed, by the Taoiseach's own admission, which was ending people's sole means of livelihood on their going abroad. She asked when the decision had been taken to end the payment for people whop travel abroad and whether it had been discussed at Cabinet.

Mr Martin said it was not right or fair to suggest that he was casting aspersions on the 287,000 still in receipt of PUP, which had engendered social solidarity, he repeated. "I wouldn't be in any way out of reduce anybody's entitlement."

The change to the requirement was by way of statutory instrument and had not come before Cabinet, he said. The Department of Social Protection had also been indicating the requirements of the payment "since early July," he said, suggesting that anyone who rang to query whether they could go abroad had been reminded of the need to be resident in the State and actively seeking work in order to benefit from continued payment of the PUP weekly amount of €350.

Mr Martin said 104 people had had their PUP cancelled since early July, while 44 had other benefits, such as Jobseekers' cut off.

Speaking on a new Bill to give social welfare credits (stamps) to people receiving PUP, Labour TD Sean Sherlock said people stopped for interview were not being told initially that they being quizzed for welfare control purposes.

And it remained a mystery how the State knew where people were going and had full information about them, he said.

