Puma sightings in Cork are 'too credible to ignore' - animal welfare experts

Several reports of a puma in the south county Cork region are "too credible to ignore", according to animal welfare experts.

The Cork Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CSPCA) has said that it has received several reports of a puma in the region.

Unconfirmed puma sightings have been reported over the past two weeks in Fountainstown, Crosshaven and Togher in Co. Cork. The gardai have received no official reports of these sightings.

Speaking on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork Red FM about this subject, Vincent Cashman of the CSPCA said a puma at loose in the region would be "slightly out of the ordinary but not impossible."

“"here have been sightings in other parts of the country over the past 10-15 years," he said. "Not many, but there have been a few people that have kept them as pets."

A puma, also known as a cougar, has been described as a "large mountain cat" that holds the potential to be dangerous if cornered.

"Pumas themselves, generally, they like to remain solitary," said Mr Cashman. "If cornered or if they are frightened, they have potential to be dangerous. But they would stay away from humans."

The puma can also be potentially dangerous to the livestock, since they can consume an animal "as large as a deer."

Since the puma is prone to staying solitary, members of the public have been advised not to go out looking for the mountain cat.

Mr Cashman has revealed that the CSPCA are already on the lookout for the animal and have enlisted the help of trail cameras and live traps.

"We’ve trail cameras set up in the areas where this animal has been seen passing. As soon as it passes, this (the camera) starts filming, so we have them on film and we can do it infra red as well so we can see them at night."

The CSPCA also has vets on standby, who may be summoned if the animal needs to be darted.

Mr Cashman added that CSPCA’s ultimate goal is to trap the animal, but thinks it will be a while before they can.

He said that since the animal has a lot of rabbits to hunt at the moment, it is harder to trap him. The moment the food becomes scarce, the Puma might be encouraged towards CSPCA’s traps.

"At the moment, there are too many rabbits around and plus there’s a bad bout of myxomatosis going around, so catching rabbits is much, much easier now," Mr Cashman explained.

"When the myxo dies off a little bit, and the rabbit population normalises, then he may find getting food a little bit harder and so he may be encouraged towards our traps."

Mr Cashman said that the CSPCA are currently attempting to catch the animal on camera first, but their first priority is "to confirm what it is."

"We have plenty of eye witnesses, but we have to wait on a confirmation," he said.

Online Editors