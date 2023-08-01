Puffins departing early from Skellig Michael

The iconic Atlantic Puffins are currently departing in their droves, which seems to be earlier than previous years from Skellig Michael, off the coast of Kerry.

Typically in April, thousands of puffin return to Scellig Michael, to breed. Puffin nest sites are found in burrows or in cracks and crevices across the island which offers protection from avian predators. T

his year fish is in abundant supply, with plenty of adorable puffins recorded this season.

Whatever the weather - NPWS staff have closely monitored this seabird colony. One such puffin was ringed on 8th July 1991, and spotted 31 years later by Ornithologist Brian Power.

Scellig Michael is both a Statutory Nature Reserve and a Special Protection Area.