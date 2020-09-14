Pubs that do not serve food will not be allowed to reopen in Dublin as planned next week

The rising number of new cases in Dublin means pub owners in the Capital will have to wait longer. Stock photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA

Pubs that do no serve food will not be permitted to open as planned in Dublin next week.

However, so called ‘wet pubs’ elsewhere in the country will be able to serve customers for the first time in six months.

There are serious concerns about the spread of the virus in the capital over recent weeks and the government will tomorrow enforce a National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) recommendation asking that wet pubs in Dublin do not open on September 21.

The leaders of the Government parties are believed to have agreed pubs will not open in Dublin next week. The Cabinet is expected to sign off on the decision tomorrow morning.

The reopening of pubs has been three times delayed and there is growing anger among publicans.

But the rising number of new cases in Dublin means pub owners in the capital will have to wait longer.

Restrictions on the number of people permitted to visit a household will also be introduced in Dublin.

However, the county will not be moved into level three restrictions under the Government’s new plan for living with Covid-19.

Instead, Dubliners will be given another week to reduce the spread of the coronavirus before any further restrictions are implemented.

Under level three of the new plan, people will be asked to stay in the regions and restaurants would be only able to take away or delivery of food.

