Pubs can serve indoors – but only if they have own chef and kitchen

The new rules are likely to spark anger among publicans (stock photo) Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

Pubs will only be allowed to serve customers indoors if they have a kitchen and chef onsite, under plans being considered for exiting lockdown.

The Government is examining new rules which would reduce the number of pubs that can open in the coming weeks.

The plan being discussed will only allow genuine gastro pubs to serve indoors and will prevent premises from serving customers alcohol by providing food from other businesses.

