Pubs will only be allowed to serve customers indoors if they have a kitchen and chef onsite, under plans being considered for exiting lockdown.

The Government is examining new rules which would reduce the number of pubs that can open in the coming weeks.

The plan being discussed will only allow genuine gastro pubs to serve indoors and will prevent premises from serving customers alcohol by providing food from other businesses.

The Government also wants to crackdown on pubs serving oven pizzas or sandwiches to get around the €9 substantial meal rule, which is also expected to stay in place.

The new rules are likely to spark anger among publicans – some of whom were previously able to open, but now face being closed during the lead-up to Christmas.

But if the proposals are approved by Cabinet, it will allow for indoor dining in December.

A three-staged plan for reopening the country is planned for next month as part of an attempt to allow families enjoy Christmas while also keeping the spread of the coronavirus under control.

Next week, non-essential retail will open along with hairdressers, barbers and gyms. Outdoor sports such as golf and tennis are also expected to be permitted.

The 5km travel ban may also be lifted and people could be allowed travel within their own county. Inter country travel for non-essential reasons will continue to be banned.

The ban on household visits may not be lifted next week and is expected to remain in place until later in December.

It is proposed the second phase of restrictions in December will see restaurants and bars that serve food reopen.

The third phase of restrictions will see household visits permitted along with inter-county travel. It is expected this will be closer to Christmas day to allow people return home and see their families.

Guidance will be issued on how to have a safe Christmas gathering and people will be asked to limit the number of households meeting in one home.

Keeping rooms ventilated while people are visiting is seen as key to reducing the spread of the virus.

Restrictions may be once again increased in January to stop any further spread of the virus ahead of a vaccine being rolled out in the new year.

The Government is currently looking at reintroducing the ban on household visits and inter-county travel on January 6.

They are also examining data provided by auditors EY which has shown household gatherings, celebrations after sport events and college parties among the key drivers of new Covid-19 cases.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned the second wave of the coronavrius was far from over.

“If there is one thing we know now, it is that taking the virus for granted is the foundation for its spread,” Mr Martin said.

“The very thing we value most in our society, which is our sense of family and community, can be a major threat when we hold social gatherings and move in hospitality settings,” he added.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he would like to ease restrictions next week but “not so much that it requires it to return to Level 4 or 5 for a prolonged period in the new year”.

“A short third period of enhanced restrictions may well be necessary in January or February, but we should try to avoid it being a prolonged one,” he added.

The number of daily cases fell to 226 yesterday, the lowest since mid-September, but still off the target of 100.

Meanwhile, people who attend house parties in breach of Covid regulations will be hit with fines of €150, while anyone caught not wearing a mask in a shop or on public transport will face an €80 penalty.

Under the new fines system, people who organise house parties in breach of the current Covid regulations that ban such gatherings could face a fine of €500.

Those who fail to comply with a Garda direction to disperse such gatherings could face a fine of up to €1,000 and one month in prison.