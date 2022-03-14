Publicans expect ‘biggest week ever’ as Cheltenham, St Patrick’s Day and the extra bank holiday coincide​​​​​​​

Publicans are expecting their “biggest week ever” as the Cheltenham, St Patrick’s Day and the extra bank holiday all fall in the same week.

Some 275,000 racing fans are expected to descend on Cheltenham this week – around a fifth of them Irish – but many will also be watching from pubs at home.

Some fans will take four days off work to watch the races in a pub, with some people even travelling from other counties to enjoy the races in a Dublin bar.

Paul Mangan, who owns Devitt’s pub on Camden Street along with his brother Eoghan, said he was predicting an extremely busy few days. “We are expecting this to be the biggest week ever with the way it falls with Paddy’s Day and the rugby on Saturday,” he said.

Mr Mangan said he was prepared for a “mental” four days of Cheltenham.

He said the number of people watching the races in his pub had grown over the years, but “it’s always been big”.

He said the week of Cheltenham and the two weeks before Christmas were always their busiest. “People take holidays for the week, we would have a lot of the same lads coming in, we don’t really hold tables but we have a solid crew that will come in at 11 o’clock to get their tables for the day,” the publican said.

“We are open the same hours all the time but next week no staff can take holidays, it’s as big as Christmas week for us.”

Mr Mangan said it would bring a badly needed boost for his pub and other pubs around the country after they had been badly hit during the pandemic.

Hugh Hourican, who owns The Boar’s Head on Capel Street, said he expected a particularly busy week because Cheltenham and St Patrick’s Day hadn’t been celebrated in Irish pubs since 2019.

“With the bank holiday on Friday it’s going to go right through. You can see that with the inquiries people are getting geared up for a really long Paddy’s week.

“Other publicans all feel the same way that Tuesday will be like a Thursday and a Thursday will be like a Friday.” Mr Hourican said he knew people who would travel to Dublin from rural Ireland to watch the horse racing in the pub.

“It’s a great buzz, you get a great mixture of people,” he said. “You get people that have planned half-days so they will go in early to work, then come out at lunchtime and stick into the racing for the day.

“And this year especially a lot of lads are coming to Dublin for Cheltenham, friends of mine from the country who haven’t met up in the last ­couple of years.”

Johnny “The Goat” Quilty from Charlie Chawke’s the Goat Bar said he looked forward to Cheltenham every year but especially this year after the pandemic.

“Since Covid, it’s our first one and we are inundated with bookings,” he said.