Publicans and restaurateurs react with fury to Nphet advice to impose a 5pm curfew at pubs and restaurants

Publicans and restaurateurs have been left gobsmacked over reports that the Government is considering imposing a 5pm curfew on bars and restaurants to curb the growing spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to recommend to Cabinet today to impose the 5pm closing time for all bars and restaurants as well as recommending that attendances at outdoor events be limited to 50pc or 5,000 attendees. It advised that indoor theatres, cinemas, entertainment, cultural and sporting events should also be subject to a 5pm curfew and attendance limited to 50pc of capacity.

Reaction from the hospitality sector today was one of disbelief and anger as many in the industry are struggling to survive now without the new restrictions.

"It’s feeling very Groundhog Day again,” said Pat Crotty, owner of the Paris Texas bar in Kilkenny.

Speaking to Claire Byrne on RTE Radio One this morning, he said he is feeling “very nervous, very apprehensive” after news of the early closing time broke overnight.

He said his business is already suffering as many older people have stayed away while “Christmas parties have dried up completely.”

"Yesterday should have been the start of a big, big weekend. But it was a fraction of it, it was like a Thursday in November.”

While he said he understands the concern over the spread of Covid-19 he said the Nphet recommendation is over the top.

"There is no need to use a hammer to crack a nut, it’s already well-cracked,” he said.

He said 95pc of his drink trade takes place after 5pm while more than 85pc of food sales is also after 5pm.

Not only will he lose out financially on the lost business and supplies like food and beer that cannot be returned, he said his staff will be devastated.

"I have career, fulltime hospitality people who have car loans and mortgages,” he said.

They are now looking at trying to make ends meet once again on pandemic support payments which he said is untenable.

Gina Murphy, owner of Hugo’s restaurant in Dublin said the recommendation, if followed, means her business will be “absolutely not viable.”

She also does the vast bulk of her trade after 5pm. Yet if the recommendation is followed, she would have to start closing the kitchen around 3:30pm which would only leave her about three and a half hours in which to trade.

"It’s a total loss-making exercise,” he said.

“I had 4,400 cancellations for the month. We have no fat on our bones left,” she told the radio show.

She said her staff – who earn between €40k and €60k a year will now be reduced to earning just €18k a year on the wage subsidy scheme.

"You cannot keep doing this to people and expect us to be here,” she said.

"It’s beyond frustrating. We were just getting back on our feet. This is death by a thousand cuts.”

Meanwhile, The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the recommendation is “effectively a full lockdown of the trade that will have a devastating impact on members, their families and staff.”

Noting that 90pc of turnover is generated after 5pm, VFI chief executive Padraig Cribben said: : “The proposed 5pm closing time is devastating news for our trade and is difficult to come to terms with. After so many lockdowns, along with the desperately slow reopening of the trade during the summer and the promise of no further shut-downs, this proposal would effectively be a full lockdown.”

“Allowing our members trade until 5pm is pointless. Over 90pc of pub turnover is generated at night time so closing early is not viable. In fact, any reduction in the current trading hours will crush many businesses. What is proposed is effectively full closure of the sector and would have to come with a full suite of supports.”

“Government has to move away from using hospitality to signal concern about Covid. Dr Mike Ryan from the World Health Organisation says lockdowns don’t work so it beggar’s belief that almost two years since this emergency began we are resorting to such blunt and ineffective tools.

“The impact of such a decision is difficult to overstate. Publicans spent late summer and autumn rebuilding their businesses and sourcing staff after so many left the sector. What does today’s proposal say to staff? We are facing another exodus from the trade as people move to what they think is more secure employment.”

He added that if the curfew is implemented, it will only “drive people from well-run pubs following the guidelines to unregulated parties and shebeens.

“Over 94pc of the population is fully vaccinated, the ‘booster’ programme is proceeding at pace so why are we going backwards? The virus looks like it will be with us for years to come so at some point we need to switch to living alongside Covid instead of living in fear. We need a clear plan but right now Government is sadly lacking a pathway out of this mess” he said in a statement today.