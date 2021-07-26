Publican opens doors of his Dublin bar again for first time since March 2020

Publican Tom Mulligan pulled up the shutters and welcomed the first customers inside his Dublin pub in 16 long months.

His traditional music bar, The Cobblestone in Smithfield, which dates back to 1850, is one of the so-called ‘wet-pubs’ which does not serve food and was among the worst affected by the lockdown.

But after a series of false starts and huge disappointments, Monday July 26 was the dawn of a new day for the well-known publican and celebrated musician as some semblance of normality returned to his premises.

“It feels good but I’m a bit nervous too. There’s a bit of ‘where are the stools, where are the tables?’ We’ve been at that since last week. But we are very optimistic about opening the pub,” he said.

Read More

He had spent Monday morning meeting with technicians to discuss the installation of Co2 monitors inside the building, as per the reopening guidelines. But he had managed to open a small outdoor area to his die-hard customers around six weeks ago.

With space to accommodate just 20 customers, using the former smoking area was enough to keep the business ticking over without making any huge profit margins.

With the reopening of his interior, he is confident he could comfortably fit 40-50 customers so has now more than doubled his capacity with the easing of restrictions.

“The footfall around the area has kind of improved,” he said.

“Stoneybatter and Smithfield would have become very trendy in the past few years and used to have a massive tourist influx. I wouldn’t think for the last six weeks that we’ve made any money. But it kept the doors open, by doing everything in the outside area,” he said.

However, at the heart of everything it used to do was live music. As its logo on its website reads, it is a “drinking pub with a music problem”.

Tom’s siblings include well-known piper Néillidh Mulligan and his family have been playing traditional Irish music for five generations. Tom, who took over the bar 30 years ago after giving up a job in insurance, built up the bar as a destination venue for music lovers and tourists alike and it used to host live sessions seven days a week.

Every Wednesday, Tom’s daughters Síomha and Jacqui Martin, both fiddle players, would teach Irish music on a variety of instruments to anyone interested in learning.

But Tom has not yet given up the ghost when it comes to seeing the resumption of live music sessions in his venue before the end of 2021.

“Music would have been our mainstay here and while we have seen a few locals back, we have seen very few of the musicians because music isn’t allowed right now. The whole thing is a very grey area at the moment,” he said.

He has been in touch with Dublin City Council and has been in negotiations with them to organise a one-day Féile at the venue in September and is keeping his fingers crossed for a positive outcome.

“We have gone on to stage two of the talks. That would mean we could put our musicians back to work, even just for a day. We’re optimistic too that most of our musicians have got or are getting the vaccine and all our staff are down to get it as well,” he said.



