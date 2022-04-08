| 0°C Dublin

Publican Jay Bourke will seek deal with taxman to avoid bankruptcy

Businessman and restaurateur admits to ‘lots of mistakes’ in career, but says he is far from finished

Shane Phelan

Publican and restaurateur Jay Bourke will attempt to make a deal with the Revenue Commissioners to avoid being adjudicated bankrupt.

In a candid interview with the Indo Daily podcast, the businessman admitted he was in “a pretty difficult situation” having made “lots of mistakes”.

