Publican Charlie Chawke hits out at objectors to his planned €186m apartment scheme saying ‘you have got to move with the times’

Publican Charlie Chawke has hit out at objectors who are opposing his planned €186m apartment block scheme for a site beside his Goat Grill pub in Goatstown, south Dublin.

An Bord Pleanala has received 148 third party submissions concerning the 299 unit apartment block plan.

In the plan, Mr Chawke's Charjon Investments is seeking permission for the 'fast track' scheme that also includes a 22-bedroom hotel, six retail outlets, child-care facilities along with the renovation and extension of the Goat Grill.

The development on a 4.6 acre site is made up of four apartment blocks ranging from five to eight storeys in height.

One of those to make a submission is Tourism Minister and local Green TD Catherine Martin who told the appeals board she has “concerns in relation to this development”.

Ms Martin said: “Due consideration should be given to the density and height of the proposed development as it does not reflect the scale of the neighbourhood…and is contrary to that specified in the Goatstown Local Area Plan in how the protection of residential amenity should be to the forefront of any development in the area.”

Junior minister and local Fine Gael TD Josepha Madigan also made a submission on the plan and local groups to object include the Birchfield Residents Association, the Drummartin Terrace Residents Association, the Knocknashee Residents Association, the Mount Anville Lawn Residents Association and the Roebuck Residents Association.

An Taisce is also opposed to the planned scheme as the plan "would represent over-development of the site".

A large number of submissions are concerned at the height and scale of the plan with a number also concerned over the negative impact the proposed scheme may have on property prices for the area.

Asked if he was surprised by the level of opposition against the proposal, Mr Chawke said today: “People who object to something never want to see anything done. And people who object, object all the time.

“If they spent time examining the application and see what we have proposed for the area they might be better educated and see that it is a beautiful design and that it will really, really enhance the rest of the buildings and the rest of the houses in the area and increase their value.”

He said he did not believe the proposed scheme will reduce property prices in the area.

“The scheme will enhance the value of property in the area. At the moment, there is a 3.8 acre field - there is nothing on it - how could that enhance anything?”

He said he was disappointed there would be 148 submissions lodged with An Bord Pleanala “but people object for the sake of objecting anyway”.

“We are satisfied that what we are building is the right thing and we are confident that we will get the nod from An Bord Pleanala. Please God.

"We have put a lot of effort into and a lot of money into this and we hope that it will get the nod and be able to build a beautiful design for Goatstown."

“You have got to move with the times and you have got to move and go for a design that is worthwhile. I think if it is examined properly that people will like it.

“I really believe in this development and it would be a lovely legacy to leave to Goatstown and that is what I would like to do.”

Asked to comment on one resident dubbing the planned scheme ‘Goatshattan’, Mr Chawke stated: “That is only craic - someone having a fun go at us.”

The Birchfield Residents Association is one of a number of local residents’ associations to oppose the plan.

A member of the residents association today rejected Mr Chawke’s claim that locals are objecting for the sake of objecting and object all the time.

“That is nonsense. I don’t know how Mr Chawke could jump to that conclusion. That is an easy accusation to make. That is not true, we are not objecting for the sake of objecting,” they said.

The resident - who wished to remain anonymous - said the local area plan permits only buildings four storeys in height at the site.

“I believe that it will be refused. I don’t see how An Bord Pleanala can fly in the face of local democracy and permit the application. It is a very dense, over-crowded development.”

A decision is due in June on the application.

Online Editors