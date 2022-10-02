Public who hailed doctors as heroes during pandemic now angry at delays in care, hears conference

Eight out of 10 consultants are screening positive for burnout. Stock image

Doctors have gone from “wearing halos to horns” as public praise during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic has turned to frustration at delays in care, a conference of medics was told.

Dr Graham Billingham, an emergency medicine physician in Seattle told the annual meeting of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) in Dublin that US doctors are seeing similar patterns to Ireland as health services struggle to cope with the surge in demand after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

He said instead of people “lining the streets” to applaud health workers there is now a “lot of anger and dissatisfaction out there”.

The conference heard that being a doctor is an increasingly risky business and surgeon turned Aer Lingus captain Niall Downey said if international figures were applied to Ireland up to 100 patients a week could be needlessly dying in hospitals here due to inadequate safety controls.

IHCA president Dr Rob Landers said being on the edge is the “harsh reality of working as a healthcare professional in Ireland”. Covid fractured a fragile health system, he said.

The rise in demand following the easing of the Covid-19 curbs creates significant risks due to a lack of staff, hospital beds and other supports and “we often find ourselves in a five minutes to midnight mindset”.

He added that doctors are scrambling to ensure access to theatres, to treat patients with delayed presentations and “antiquated systems”.

“Scrambling is not what medicine should be about but it’s where we find ourselves,” said Dr Landers.

The conference heard that some 900 posts for hospital consultants are now unfilled while eight in 10 consultants are screening positive for burnout.

Dr Landers also expressed concern that the cost of living crisis will affect people’s ability to care for themselves at home and their resources to seek medical care.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who addressed the conference, said he was determined to tackle deficiencies in the health service, adding there are 3,700 consultants in the public health service but “we need close to 6,000”.

Referring to long-running talks on a new work contract for consultants – which would see them paid more to work only in public hospitals and which it is hoped will attract more doctors to work here – he said the new deal on offer is very competitive.

Talks with doctors’ bodies and health officials resume this week in the hope of finalising the contract but the IHCA indicated a considerable gap remains.

Referring to more hospital beds, the minister said 900 more acute beds have been opened since the start of the pandemic and the aim is to reach over 1,050 by the end of 2022.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane told the doctors he agreed with the plan to have a contract which would only allow a consultant to work in a public hospital. But he said “if there are public consultants doing private work outside of their public contract that is not an issue for me”.