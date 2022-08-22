Public warned as wallaby on the loose ‘heading towards Omagh’

A wallaby that was also spotted in Co Tyrone in 2012.

The public have been warned to look out for a wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone.

Part of the kangaroo family and native to Australia, the alarm was raised by Richard Beattie who owns the Glenpark Estate in Omagh.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, he explained that two new wallabies had been delivered to the grounds on Sunday.

"They put the wallabies into the enclosure, there had been other wallabies there before,” he said.

With one of the animals becoming spooked, Mr Beattie said it jumped over a five foot fence.

He later received a call to say the missing wallaby had been spotted on the Gortin Road “heading towards Omagh”.

Mr Beattie said staff were out looking for the animal and asked the public to be vigilant.

Ten years ago, the Belfast Telegraph reported a similar incident about a wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone.

Mr Beattie said there have been no further sightings and the PSNI had been informed.

He advised anyone who sees the animal not to approach it as it will be startled and in a strange environment.

“There is no danger at all, wallabies are quiet animals,” he said, adding that although gentle they were extremely quick.

Anyone who spots the animal has been asked to call staff at Glenpark on 028 8299 0004.