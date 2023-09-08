Public urged to use ‘caution’ in the water this weekend as temperatures soar

The public have been urged to be cautious on the water this weekend as beach-goes take advantage of the sunny weather.

The Irish Coast Guard, Water Safety Ireland, and the RNLI are appealing to the public to be “attentive” to their personal safety when engaging in any water or coastal activities.

Met Éireann have forecast very warm weather for the weekend with temperatures reaching up to 28C on Friday in some parts, while similar highs are expected throughout the weekend.

There is a Status Yellow High Temperature warning in place until tomorrow morning at 8am.

Potential impacts of the heat – which could climb about 27C – include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions and an increased risk of water-related incidents.

Water safety experts have published a series of tips for staying safe if enjoying a late summer swim, reminding the public that an average of nine people drown every month nationwide.

Anyone planning to head to the waterways and coastlines this weekend should remember that no one should ever swim alone and should ensure that someone ashore is monitoring their activity.

⚠️ Warm weather does not mean warm water. ⚠️



While the weather has improved, water temperatures are still cold which can result in the rapid cooling of muscles.



Swim within your depth and be mindful that any cooling of the muscles can make it more difficult to swim safely. 🏊‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LNsJGXJrab — Water Safety Ireland (@IWSie) September 6, 2023

Anyone planning to take a dip this weekend should only swim in areas with which they are familiar, should only swim within their depth and stay within their depth.

Beaches that are protected by lifeguards should be chosen where possible, experts say. If swimming elsewhere, swim in areas that are known locally as safe and where there are ringbuoys present for rescues.

“Ask for local knowledge to determine local hazards and safest areas to swim. Pay attention to any safety signage,” the advice reads.

Children should always be supervised in the water and should never be left alone near water.

Inflatable toys should also not be used in open water as a gentle breeze can pull someone away from the shore.

Make sure there is a safe exit from the water and the water edge is shallow shelving.

People should avoid staying in the water for prolonged periods of time as their muscles will cool and swimming will become more difficult as despite the air temperature, the open water will always be cooler.

One-third of drownings involve alcohol as a factor, it should not be mixed with water activities.

"To escape a rip current, swim parallel to the shore and then swim back ashore at an angle.” experts advise.

The key advice if someone is seen struggling in the water is to remember to “shout, reach, throw”: Shout to calm, encourage an orientate the person in trouble, reach with anything that prevents you from entering the water like clothing or a stick and throw a ringbuoy or any floating object to them.

"If you experience difficulty in the water, FLOAT TO LIVE,” experts say. Tilt your head back with ears submerged, relax and try to control your breathing. Move your hands to help you stay afloat.”

A correctly fitting lifejacket or Personal Floatation Device should always be worn while boating. A VHF radio and a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof pouch should also be to hand onboard.