GARDAI appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity in an east Cork woodland to assist their inquiry into the disappearance of Tina Satchwell (45).

Public urged to stay away from woods at centre of Tina Satchwell search

Supt Colm Noonan issued the appeal as a massive search operation was launched of Mitchel's Wood outside Castlemartyr on foot of credible information received by detectives investigating Tina's disappearance a year ago.

The search is backed by 60 personnel and involved an entire section of the woodland being cordoned off. Steel security fences have been erected along the entrance to the wood and were covered with black plastic sheeting to allow search operations to be conducted away from the public gaze.

Massive generators were delivered to the scene together with outdoor lighting systems. Portacabins, a Garda communications vehicle and even portable toilets were delivered.

Teams set up area to begin search connected to investigation of missing woman Tina Satchwell

A team from Search Dogs UK is also assisting the Garda search as well as Defence Force engineering units. Supt Colm Noonan issued a public appeal for help to locate Tina who vanished without trace in March 2017.

Tina Satchwell has been missing from her home in Youghal since March.

"Gardai at Midleton are investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell from Youghal who was last seen in March 2017,"he told Independent.ie "An incident room is established in Midleton Garda Station and a team of detectives are working on Tina's disappearance.

"Today there have been 220 separate lines of inquiry conducted. This has included liaison with Interpol and today we are conducting a search at Michel's Wood.

"We are looking for evidence in relation to Tina's disappearance and we have, for the purposes of this search, restricted access to this area.

"I would appeal to members of the public to stay away from the area - there will be no public access for the duration of this search." Supt Noonan confirmed they have received all necessary equipment and support for the search of the sprawling woodland.

A 40 acre area has been identified in the 200 acre woodland for the focus of the search. "We are appealing to any member of the public who may have any information concerning Tina to contact us in strictest confidence," he said.

"Particularly, I wish to urge anyone who has information relating to activity in our around the woods at Michell's Woods, Bridgetown, Castlemartyr, Cork at the time of Tina's disappearance in. Arch 2017 to contact the incident room at Midleton Garda Station." Read More: Search begins for missing Tina Satchwell after 'credible information about movement of specific people' Supt Noonan refused to comment on what specific information the Gardai had obtained or why Mitchel's Wood was being targeted. However, it is understood the information was received in recent weeks and involved the movement of specific individuals in the vicinity of the forestry.

Supt Noonan said Tina's family were being briefed on the operation. "We are in regular contact with the Satchwell family and they have been informed of this search operation today." "You will appreciate that this is a very stressful time for them and I would urge that they be afforded privacy at this time."

Searches of up to three weeks are planned for. Search teams began a painstaking trawl of the woodland, located just outside the east Cork village, in advance of the first anniversary of Tina's disappearance. The searches also represent the first major operation undertaken outside the greater Youghal area where Tina was last seen on March 20 2017.

A property was searched by Gardaí in the east Cork seaside town last year - and underwater searches were also conducted by divers in Youghal Bay. However, no trace of Tina was ever found. It is understood the searches were planned in the woodland for late February but had to be rescheduled because of the heavy snow falls from Storm Emma.

Read More: Forest searches for missing Tina Satchwell 'were rescheduled because of heavy snowfall' Tina Satchwell (45) vanished from her home in Youghal, Co Cork on March 20 last. Her husband, Richard, is adamant that she left home to deal with personal issues - and that she must have had assistance in her disappearance. Tina did not have a passport and a painstaking trawl of CCTV footage from both Irish and UK ports and airports has yielded no clue as to her whereabouts or movements.

She was reported missing by her husband after he had initially suspected she had gone to stay with family members in the Fermoy area. Mr Satchwell also said he believes someone helped his wife with her disappearance - and claimed €26,000 is missing from the family home. However, he is adamant he does not believe his wife is dead.

The couple were 26 years married last November. He has again appealed to her to return home - and insisted he will welcome her with "open arms." "She is my daylight - she has been my life since meeting her, even before I spoke to her." "To be honest with you, my life altered (since she vanished)."

The couple got engaged two years after meeting and married in 1991 on Tina's 20th birthday. Mr Satchwell has insisted he had nothing to do with his wife's disappearance - and said he believes she left Youghal to deal with personal issues. "My wife is going to turn back up or she is going to get in touch with the Gardaí. One way or another this will all come out and, in time, it will (be shown) that I have done nothing." "I have been with my wife for 28 years - (I have tried to provide) a good quiet, loving marriage and nothing else."

"I have never once in nearly 30 years of being together laid a finger on her - the most I have ever done to her is have a tight cuddle, loving the bones off her." Gardaí stressed that they are now "very concerned" for Tina after repeated appeals for information on her whereabouts over the previous 12 months yielded nothing. Tina was last seen at her Youghal home on March 20 and while two suitcases were missing from her home, travel documents and other financial material were still in the house. Tina's mobile phone has not been used. The couple have been together for 28 years and lived in Fermoy, Tina's hometown, for 18 years before they relocated to Youghal in May 2016. Tina was well-known for her love of fashion and glamorous clothing. "She loves posing. She loves her fashion. She loves going around second-hand shops looking for the one individual item so that nobody can go down to Penney’s or Dunnes and have the same thing." Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have information on Tina to contact Midleton Garda Station on (021) 4621550 or the Garda confidential line (1800) 666111.

