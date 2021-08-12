Public urged to be vigilant over Covid as A&E queues get longer

Covid rates in the North are the highest of anywhere in the UK, the Public Health Agency (PHA) has warned.

It is calling on the public to remain “vigilant”, saying sufferers were still dying from the illness.

PHA urged people to keep following public health advice and book a vaccine if they had not got one yet.

Dr David Cromie, a consultant at the PHA, also highlighted the continuing role testing plays in fighting the virus.

“It is vital we all do as much as we can to stop the spread of Covid-19 infection. This is a serious disease and people are still dying or becoming very unwell,” he said.

“We need everyone to continue to follow the public health advice, get tested if they are symptomatic, and engage with the Contact Tracing Centre if they test positive for Covid-19.

“If you haven’t yet received your Covid-19 vaccine, make arrangements to get it as soon as possible as the vaccine will help prevent you from becoming seriously unwell with Covid-19 and help keep vulnerable members of our community safe.”

Official figures on the time spent in A&E departments in Northern Ireland between April and June revealed a 24.6% increase in those attending in June on the same month a year ago.

Almost 68,000 people attended an A&E in the North in June this year.

Figures showed a fall in the number of people treated, discharged or admitted with an emergency from A&E within four hours of arrival – dropping from 65.5% in June 2020 to 53.9% a year later.

