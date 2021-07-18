Public urged to avoid congested beaches as many roads blocked

Gardai are urging the public to avoid highly congested beaches this weekend as the sunny weather attracts thousands of beach goers.

Gardai have warned that blocked roads, cars abandoned on the side of the road, and block entrances may hinder access for emergency services in cases of emergency.

Gardai at Clifden in Co Galway have reported significant traffic congestion on roads approaching Dogs Bay and Gurteen Beach.

Gardai said illegally and dangerously parked cars are now being towed away as access must be kept clear in the case of emergency.

Meanwhile in Mayo, there is traffic congestion accessing Achill Island and traffic congestion in the Louisburgh area and surrounding beaches.

Gardai said, “these beaches should be avoided as car parks are at capacity”.