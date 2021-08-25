Public transport set to return to 100pc capacity next week

CAPACITY on all buses, trams and trains will return to 100pc from next week under plans being finalised by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Mr Ryan will propose to Cabinet colleagues next Tuesday that the current 75pc limit on capacity on all public transport be lifted from next Wednesday, September 1, subject to public health advice.

The move to restore full capacity on buses, trains and trams comes amid an expectation that the Government will advise on a phased return to the office for many workers from later next month.

Capacity on public transport rose from 50pc to 75pc on July 19 as the Government eased more public health restrictions.

The change will apply across all public transport operators including Dublin Bus, Luas, Bus Éireann and Irish Rail.

Capacity had been limited to 25pc and services were more limited during the Level 5 lockdown earlier this year as well as the two lockdowns last year.

The lifting of the 75pc had been due to happen on August 5 but was postponed over concerns about the Delta wave of Covid-19.