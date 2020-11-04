Public to review controversial Bus Connects plan for 230km of bus lanes and 200km of cycle lanes across the city

The public will today get another chance to review and provide feedback on the controversial Bus Connects plan which will see 230km of bus lanes and 200km of cycle lanes rolled out across the city.

The ambitious changes to the public transport system in the capital, proposed by the National Transport Authority (NTA), led to a public outcry when they were first published because they proposed widening roads by cutting down mature trees and eating away at some people’s gardens to create 16 Core Bus Corridors designed to make public transport faster and more efficient.

Communities and commuters voiced those concerns, leading to redesigns of the plans in order to save most of the trees and gardens, but those redesigns also saw proposals for more priority bus gates and one-way systems on the roads to make up for preserving the trees and private property.

Today the NTA launches its third round of public consultations, allowing the public another chance to voice its concerns before it applies to An Bord Pleanala in March next year to proceed with its plans.

Covid-19 restrictions mean that the NTA cannot hold public information meetings in the way they could in the earlier stages of the plan, but instead they will be using virtual and online technology to bring the plans to the public.

Only potentially impacted property owners will be contacted directly by BusConnects and offered one-to-one calls with design representatives.

“A virtual information room has been created for each of the 16 Core Bus Corridors. These can be accessed through our website www.busconnects.ie from noon today and will remain open for a six week period,” said a Bus Connects spokeswoman.

“Each virtual room provides details of the preferred route option for each of the corridors including maps and supporting documentation. There will also be an audio option available for the virtual information room,” she added.

“Updated versions of the 16 Core Bus Corridor brochures and additional supporting documentation will be available to view and download on the website,” she added.

“We will carry out a series of community forums via online webinars and details of those dates and invitations will be issued to forum members following today’s launch,” she explained.

Some of the changes being made to the plan included upgraded cycling infrastructure in the Ringsend area, especially around the Samuel Beckett Bridge that connects the area to the Docklands region north of the Liffey.

The cycle facilities linking from the Samuel Beckett Bridge to Cardiff Lane and Sir John Rogerson’s Quay are improved upon when compared to the previous design plan, according to sources.

Car drivers will be interested to see if the improvements come at the expense of road space for private vehicles or not.

A controversial plan to stop private cars entering Terenure village from Templeogue village has been retained in the revised scheme.

Submissions and general queries on the revised plan can be sent to cbc@busconnects.ie. There will also be a Freephone number, 1800 303 653.

