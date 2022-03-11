UNIONS are set to seek a review of the current public service pay agreement due to soaring inflation.

The chair of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions’ public services committee Kevin Callinan will recommend at a meeting today that they invoke a clause in the Building Momentum agreement that expires at the end of this year.

A 1pc pay increase is due on October 1 under the deal.

Clause 5.7 of Building Momentum says the agreement’s pay terms cannot be revisited during the lifetime of the agreement unless “the assumptions underlying this agreement need to be revisited.”

Mr Callinan said he would recommend to the AGM of the public services committee that unions formally trigger the review clause.

He will recommend that it meet again in two weeks’ time.

Mr Callinan, who is also general secretary of Fórsa, said sustained high inflation and strong public finances were grounds for a review of the terms of the agreement.

Speaking in advance of the AGM, he said the assumptions underpinning the agreement clearly needed to be revisited in view of soaring inflation.

“Yesterday the CSO reported that, at 5.6pc for the year to February, inflation is at its highest level for 21 years,” he said.

“It’s also clear that the cost of living is on an upward trajectory, despite earlier hopes that prices would stabilise and fall. There was no assumption of the high and sustained cost-of-living increases in play when the agreement was negotiated in late 2020.

“Meanwhile, the public finances are in surplus, and both the unemployment rate and the projected deficit are much lower than anticipated at the time Building Momentum was negotiated and accepted by public servants in ballots.

“Well over a month ago, on February 3, I raised these issues in the Labour-Employer Economic Forum, which brings together the most senior government, union and employer representatives.

“I identified three urgent actions – including a confirmation that talks on a successor to Building Momentum would open in May – which are required to stabilise the agreement against the background of these radically-changed economic circumstances.

“In the absence of any concrete movement on these necessary actions since then, and with the cost of living continuing to soar, it’s time to trigger the Building Momentum review clause,” he said.