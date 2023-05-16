Public servants to lose out on parking at work as part of climate plan to reduce emissions

Proposal applies to areas with good public transport

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan's plans will also include details of what State staff can do to 'lead by example'. Photo: Brian Lawless

Parking at work for public-sector employees will be phased out over time in areas with good public transport.

This will be confirmed under proposals being signed off by senior ministers today.

Disposable cups, plates and cutlery will also no longer be allowed in public-sector canteens, apart from public cafes in hospitals and other health settings.

The plans, from Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, will also include details of what State staff can do to “lead by example”.

The climate-friendly proposals will cover all public workplaces apart from local councils, commercial semi-state bodies and schools.

Parking at the workplace will be phased out over time. However, this will only be the case if there is good access to public transport and if there are walking, cycling or car-pooling options for most staff and visitors.

Car parking will be retained for workers who have physical mobility issues or staff who may work shifts or out-of-hours.

Bikes will be promoted, including push, electric and cargo bikes, as well as safe bike parking, charging stations and car spaces for those who car-share.

Where possible, workplaces will also buy or lease only zero-emission vehicles.

The plan acknowledges that this may not be possible with heavy-duty vehicles.

Fossil-fuel heating installations will be banned from new buildings or those being renovated after this year.

The Public Sector Climate Action Mandate 2023, which is a part of the Government’s climate action plan, aims to help Ireland achieve its target of a 51pc reduction in carbon emissions by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, almost 30,000 new homes were delivered last year, ministers will be told.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will tell colleagues this is above the Housing for All target of 24,600.

The update on residential construction will also show that Central Statistics Office figures for the first three months of the year reveal a 19pc increase on the same period last year. A total of 7,349 homes were commenced in January, February and March.

The shared equity scheme saw 1,004 completed applications and 750 approvals at the end of last year.