Lower paid public sector workers are in line for pay rises of up to 8pc over two years under proposals thrashed out between the Government and unions in marathon overnight talks that concluded shortly after 6am.

An initial increase of 3pc backdated to February, would be followed by further increases of 2pc and 1.5pc, or a higher sum of €750 for lower paid workers.

This is in addition to 1pc or €500, whichever is greater, due at the beginning of October 2022. The minimum payment of €750 a year from next October means a package worth 8pc to workers earning €25,000 and 7pc to a person on €37,500 a year, unions chiefs said.

Unions representing around 340,000 state workers were locked in talks with Government representatives at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) headquarters in ­Dublin, and the proposed deal looks set to avert threatened strike action, with the umbrella group for unions coming out in support.

The WRC issued the proposed deal to all sides this morning and unions are being urged to recommend the proposals to their members, with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions ( Ictu) issuing an analysis supporting the deal.

Ictu said the deal was “skewed to the lower paid”, who will benefit from a higher €750 increase than their better paid colleagues next October.

Ictu said: “The package would see pay increases of 3pc with effect from 2nd February 2022, 2pc from 1st March 2023 and 1.5pc or €750 (whichever is the greater) from 1st October 2023. This is in addition to 1pc or €500, whichever is greater, due at the beginning of October 2022.

“The minimum payment of €750 a year from next October means the package would be worth 8pc to a worker earning €25,000 a year and 7pc to a person on €37,500 a year.”

Ictu said a meeting of its public service committee this morning decided that individual unions should now consult members, through ballots and other means, on the package in advance of a collective decision on whether to accept or reject the package.

"This will take place at a further PSC meeting on Friday 7th October, where voting will be weighted to reflect the number of public servants that each union represents," Ictu said in a statement.

PSC chairperson Kevin Callinan said he believed the outcome of this long process was the best that could currently be achieved through negotiations.

“We’ll now be explaining this package to union members, who will have the final say in ballots," he said.

"Neither side has achieved all it sought, but this package is a significant improvement on the pay terms of Building Momentum, and it is worth more to those who need it most. This underlines the importance of the unions’ decision to invoke the review clause in the current agreement.

“Over the past weeks, Minister McGrath and his Government colleagues have repeatedly promised to supplement pay measures with other cost-of-living supports through the Labour-Employer Economic Forum (LEEF) process and the forthcoming Budget. Workers will now expect delivery on that promise. A Government failure to deliver will certainly impact the ballots that will shortly get underway,” he said.

PSC secretary John King said the PSC was also recommending that planned industrial action ballots be suspended while unions consult on the WRC package.

The total 2022-2023 increases due under the WRC-proposed package would be:

February 2, 2022: 3pc

October 2022: 1pc or €500 a year (whichever is the greater), agreed under the original Building Momentum agreement

March 1, 2023: 2pc

October 1, 2023: 1.5pc or €750 (whichever is the greater).

These are in addition to Building Momentum increases of 1pc or €500 a year (whichever is the greater in October 2021, plus a sectoral bargaining fund worth 1pc of annualised basic pay from 1st February 2022.

This morning Socialist Party TD Mick Barry voiced opposition to any pay deal which does not fully compensate the country's public sector workers for inflationary price rises.

It is understood that the Government made a proposal to increase public sector pay by 6pc over two years at the start of the talks yesterday.

However, the Cork North Central TD said that any increase which does not match inflation effectively amounts to a pay cut.

"With inflation running at nearly 10pc, a 6pc pay increase over two years would effectively represent a massive pay cut for public sector workers. Many of these workers, for example health service workers, were on the frontline getting this country through a pandemic. They do not deserve to have their wages cut,” he said.

“I hope that the unions do not put a ‘below inflation’ pay proposal out to ballot but if they do I hope that it is then roundly rejected. Working people deserve better than that," he added.

Deputy Barry said that ballots for industrial action and union mobilisation for the cost of living protests in Cork on September 17 and Dublin on September 24 would put serious pressure on the Government to improve the pay offer.

Meanwhile, the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (Isme) has said that while it understands the pressure on public sector pay because of inflation, the public service already enjoys wages that are 22pc higher than the average private sector wage, and 46pc higher than the average small business wage.

It said public sector employees also have well-documented benefits and job security far beyond those enjoyed by others in the workplace.

“Ireland has a number of concurrent crises to deal with including housing, inflation and security of energy supply. Tackling these issues will be capital-intensive and must be the priority for Government, citizens and society. If we throw our budgetary space at the public sector, we diminish the ability to tackle the other, more urgent crises,” said Isme chief executive Neil McDonnell.

“This is on top of the continuing impact and aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic; the ongoing uncertainty arising out of Brexit and the more recent and atrocious Russian invasion of Ukraine. We must now allow reckless public service union self-interest prevailing over Ireland’s national interest.

“The Government must stand up to any threat of strikes by any union in the public sector. It has to take a balanced view for the other 85pc of the workforce not working in the public service and it cannot allow itself to be informed or influenced by any Union threat to go on strike.

“While all sectors of the economy are experiencing recruitment and retention pressures, these are least impactful in the public sector, which is still managing to poach employees away from the private sector. This cannot be much of a surprise, with the rates of pay on offer.”

Mr McDonnell said Isme does not oppose pay increases for the public sector. However, just as in the private sector, efficiencies, effectiveness, reform and ongoing change must take place to mitigate the overall cost to taxpayers.

“The only way to manage public sector pay expectations in Ireland is to set up a standing public sector pay commission, as they have in the UK,” he said.

“The public sector versus private sector pay gap experienced in Ireland is not found in other EU countries other than Portugal, Spain and Italy, where private sector wages are in fact far lower,” he added.

The talks initially began after unions triggered a clause in the Building Momentum deal that allows a review to take place.

Unions have warned they will not discuss an extension of the existing deal, which expires at the end of December, until a review is finalised.

The Government was warned public servants will begin balloting for industrial action later this week if a “credible” pay offer is not made at new talks.

Chief union negotiator Kevin Callinan said arrangements for voting are going ahead as he arrived at noon yesterday for fresh discussions on a review of the current Building Momentum agreement.

This morning Mr Callinan said neither side got exactly what it wanted in the negotiations.

“We are not going to say anything about the terms until after we meet them at 10 o'clock this morning, after which a statement will issue,” he said.

“Progress was very slow. It's a particularly difficult negotiation. My abiding feeling at the moment is just how difficult it is for so many people, for workers and for citizens generally. This has been very, very difficult. And obviously, I suppose neither side has got exactly what they wanted,” he told RTÉ..

“I think it's always good when you conclude a process like this. This has been a particularly difficult one, it's six months since we initiated the review. It'll be a matter now for the Public Services Committee and the individual affiliate unions to evaluate the terms, decide whether or not they should be put to ballots of individual unions, and then we will decide at 10 o'clock how we take this forward, he added.

Talks resumed yesterday morning after collapsing last June.

They had broken down after unions rejected an extra 5pc of pay rises for members spread over this year and next.

This is on top of 2pc being paid under the deal this year – 1pc of that last February and another 1pc due in October.

Mr Callinan indicated unions may refuse to lift the threat of strikes, even if WRC officials request it.

“I think the way we would respond, we’ve been waiting 10-and-a-half weeks for some shift on the government side, we’ve listened to various ministers indicate different things,” he said. “It hasn’t been clear to us until today, hopefully, as to what that was going to mean, so I don’t think we will be changing our position in relation to industrial action ballots at this stage. As things stand, ballots are going ahead.”

Mr Callinan said nobody wants industrial action.

“But in circumstances where there was an absolute hiatus on the part of the Government, we had no choice but to mobilise our members,” he said.

“Those arrangements are in hand, ballots will proceed later this week if we can’t reach an agreement here.”

He refused to comment when asked to respond to reports the Government would offer an extra 1pc.

“But what is clear since we were here 10-and-a-half weeks ago is that inflation, the cost of living, has increased by a further additional 1.5pc,” he said.

“We’re here to do business, just as we were on June 17, but the Government side is going to have to move in a credible way for us to close out a deal.

“I don’t think the total on offer was going to do the deal in June. We’re here to negotiate. We’re not going to speculate on particular figures.

“What we need to achieve here is something that recognises just how much workers are suffering as a result of the cost of living, and employers, including the Government, who can afford to do so are going to have to help in that regard.”

Antoinette Cunningham, of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, said she expected it would be a challenging day at the talks.

She said the association would discuss its next steps at its conference in Athlone in three weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, sources said the Government would table an offer in the region of an extra 1pc and a lump sum for the lower paid, on top of the additional 5pc that had been rejected.

But they said it would be a “hard sell” with union members. An extra 1pc would cost an extra €250m, on top of the additional 5pc worth €1.2bn.

