Public patients on massive waiting lists in danger of being 'locked out' of care, consultant warns

Public patients cannot be “locked out” of the hospital system when six months of pent up demand is added to massive existing waiting lists, a consultant warned today.

Dr Anthony O’Connor, a specialist in Tallaght Hospital,was appearing with the Irish Medical Organisation before the Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 where the controversial take over of private hospitals by the HSE was under scrutiny.

He said around 700,000 public patients were on waiting lists before the pandemic hit and with the pause in elective care this has created a new backlog..

He said: “We’re in it together and we cannot continue to lock public patients out of the system.”

The State took over 19 private hospitals for three months to provide extra beds and intensive care capacity in the event of a spike in need due to the Covid-19 crisis.

It was decided last week not to renew the deal at the end of June and there is criticism that the €115m a month agreement failed to make the best use of the extra beds.

Martin Varley, secretary general of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association said it has led to waiting lists in private hospitals which were not seen previously.

He said: ”In March, on a precautionary basis, the State entered into arrangements to have access to the private hospital capacity to cater for an expected very steep surge of infected patients requiring acute hospital care along the lines experienced in Lombardy and Madrid.

“The steep surge did not occur because of mitigating actions that have been taken and at this time it appears it is unlikely to occur in the months ahead given the success of the public health measures implemented thus far.

“The test of time has confirmed that the private hospital agreement, which is costing around €115m per month, represents very poor value for money from patient care and taxpayer perspectives.

“The experience is that of very low private hospital bed capacity occupancy at around one third on average and low utilisation of theatre and other ancillary facilities.

“Furthermore, the private hospital contract is prohibiting the provision of urgent care required by patients with non-COVID illnesses.

“This is leading to the accumulation on waiting lists of a large number of patients who require urgent care.

“There is now the additional risk that these patients will deteriorate clinically and will increasingly evolve into emergency cases if they are not treated without delay. All patients deserve timely access to high quality care.“

Online Editors