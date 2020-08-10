Public nursing home costs rise to 62pc more than private care - report

A huge gap has opened up between public and private nursing homes in the cost of care for the elderly and incapable, according to a new report from the State’s financial watchdog.

The Comptroller and Auditor General notes that a review of the national Fair Deal was carried out five years ago – but still hasn’t been published.

But between 2010 and 2018, the average weekly fee for a person in a public nursing homes was €1,564 – while that for a place in a private or voluntary home was just €968.

And the total cost is now nearly €1 billion a year, not counting the estimated €345m from residents who must pay a proportion of their care costs – so that increases in the gross charge to the State also impacts on families.

The report findings of a 62pc increase for public care compared to private alternatives drew bitter criticism from umbrella groups for private nursing homes on Monday night, while the C&AG pointed out that rising costs set against a fixed budget threatened new admissions to the Fair Deal.

Prices to the taxpayer from public homes have increased by 26pc over the period, while private and voluntary home costs rose by less than half the same rate, with an 11pc increase.

The C&AG criticises “unclear” cost structures, inconsistencies in approach, the lack of integrated financial management in the HSE and on-the-job training for State negotiators with individual homes.

Residents are required to make a contribution towards the care costs, depending on their means, with the HSE contributing the balance.

The State is now providing financial support for over 23,300 individuals, 11 years after the scheme arrived, having been pioneered by former Health Minister Mary Harney.

“The Scheme is cash-limited which means that the HSE must restrict access if there is an expectation that available funding will be exhausted,” said Comptroller Seamus McCarthy.

“The risks in such circumstances are that persons who medically require long-term residential care do not receive it in a timely way – or that costs are borne instead by other parts of the health service, applicants and their families.”

Subvention amounted to €969m in 2018, including €51m in loans to residents to assist them in paying their contributions.

The HSE estimates that an additional €343m was paid in residents’ contributions the same year.

The private body Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) said in response that Fair Deal now required urgent reform. It blasted the ‘unfair’ disparity between State-run and private or voluntary provision.

Chief Executive Tadhg Daly said: “Very serious questions arise from a 62pc differential in fees payable between State homes and their private counterparts.”

The report had brought to light the long-standing “poor practice and ineptitude” of the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF), which is the State body delegated to negotiate Fair Deal fees, he said.

NHI is now demanding the Oireachtas to examine the report "as a priority" with the C&AG now expected to be asked before the Public Accounts Committee to discuss his findings.

Mr Daly said the evidence was that public homes were not subject to effective scrutiny and with a hiking the fees payable to its nursing homes “while residents in private nursing homes are inherently discriminated against.”

It was damning that the C&AG had to recommend that the HSE routinely publish the fees payable for care in individual nursing homes.

Mr McCarthy pointed out no such fees were published for the whole of 2017, and emphasised that his report’s fieldwork was completed before Covid-19 struck, bringing a whole new series of problems.

“For many years, Nursing Homes Ireland has highlighted the gross inequality in the application of Fair Deal funding,” Mr Daly said.

“This report confirms it, and presents very serious questions with regard to the lack of transparency and openness from the State.”

Mervyn Taylor, chief of Sage Advocacy, said the report “adds to our understanding of the dangerous architecture” of the Fair Deal scheme.

The fees paid by residents, added to the contribution of the State, pointed to a total cost of €1.3 billion annually, he said. But the additional cost of regulation by HIQA would also have to be factored in to the final bill for taxpayers, he said.

