Public money used to ‘feather nest of one man’, unions told as RTÉ motion unanimously carried

The RTÉ board used confusing narratives that left people bewildered, to explain how public money ended up “feathering the nest of one man”, a conference was told today.

Séamus Dooley, general secretary of the National Union of Journalists, told delegates at the Irish Congress of Trade Unions gathering that executives paid from the public purse appeared prepared to bend and break rules to facilitate financial arrangements with an individual who has wielded more influence than the board and the minister in many respects for far too long.

Mr Dooley was proposing an emergency motion tabled by the NUJ, Siptu and Connect that was unanimously backed by delegates at the Ictu biennial conference on the crisis at the broadcaster.

The motion urges the government to proceed with plans to reform the funding structure of public service broadcasting.

It says that the RTE board’s corporate governance failures should not be used to justify the refusal of successive governments to provide adequate funding for it.

Mr Dooley said payments were even made on foot of invoices “on the pretence that the agent was able to offer advice on Covid 19 preparations”.

He said the “overweening influence” not of Noel Kelly but the way in which editorial and ethical values have been subordinated to commercial considerations are at the heart of the crisis.

“The dominance of the commercial agenda has long been a concern and was clearly outlined as far back as 1969 by Jack Dowling, Lelia Doolan and Bob Quinn in their book “Sit Down and Be Counted” when they identified the diametrically opposed views of culture within RTÉ,” he said.

“The vulgar, ostentatious junkets, the sense of entitlement, the greed, the contempt for ordinary workers and the disregard for the principles of honesty, truth and good faith negotiations reflect a conflict of values as much as a conflict of interest between those who believe in public service and those who believe that RTÉ exists to fill their well-lined pockets.”

He said a €110,00 bill for travel and hotels to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan or €138,000 spent on10-year IRFU season tickets is a minor manner for some.

“But they speak to a culture which has informed those who do not respect the principles of public service broadcasting. To quote Al Capone, “it’s a sweet racket if ya can keep the boys in line”.

“They have replaced the St Brigid’s cross with a two-fingered salute to the Irish people, and no amount of corporate gobbledygook can put a shine on” their dealings, which he said had “damaged the trust of the Irish people”.

He welcomed Minister Martin’s investigation and said he looked forward to engagement in all elements of the study.

“I want to acknowledge the many fine men and women across the organisations, including managers with whom I have had profound differences” who had been let down by their management, he said.

He said the financial crisis in RTÉ is a result of a model of public service broadcasting which is outmoded combined with political cowardice of successive governments who failed to provide funds to enable public service broadcasting.

The union leader claimed there are many in business and in politics, who would gladly “use this opportunity” to tear apart RTÉ.

“For all its faults, RTÉ is worth defending and to those who seek to exploit this crisis I say, “Go dance on someone else’s grave”,” he added.

Meanwhile, the motion claims union members have been betrayed by the actions of members of the RTÉ executive board and the trust which underpins industrial relations has been broken.

It claims Information was withheld from the TUG and management representatives engaged in negotiations during a financial crisis at the broadcaster to keep a separate deal secret.