Public health workers facing a perfect storm

Public health workers are facing into a perfect storm of a Christmas third wave of the coronavirus coinciding with the all-hands-on-deck roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As case numbers exceeded 1,000 a day over this Christmas weekend, public health specialists predict a bleak January.

According to Dr Una Fallon, director of public health for the Health Service Executive in the midlands, the timing of this third wave could not be worse.

"If you have a whole new programme to roll out, you have a whole lot of cases that have to be dealt with, your resources will be stretched," said Dr Fallon.

"We need to focus our resources towards vaccinating people now. A lot of people will be required for that.

"We are appealing to the public. We want to crack on with the vaccination programme. We want it to be as fast and efficient as possible. There will be a lot of energy put into communicating with people, in reassuring people. We want to be concentrating on that and not concentrating on stopping spread.

"We really, really need people's co-operation to stop the spread right now. We are on the last leg of the journey. If people could just stay the course. It's been a really hard year for everybody but the end is in sight."

New cases started to escalate as soon as restrictions lifted earlier this month. But it was only last weekend that the scale of escalation became apparent, Dr Fallon added.

"The first thing that we noticed was that more close contacts were coming back as positive. In the last five days, she said, they are hearing once more about parties.

"We had one person who went to a party to mark an occasion. After the party, this person went to the pub. From the pub, the person took a taxi home," she said. Public health specialists are still calculating the extent of infection spread by this person.

Once the virus is circulating in the community, its capacity to spread is enormous.

Dr Peter Finnegan, a specialist in public health medicine in the north-east, recently had a case of one person with Covid-19 who was identified as the source of an outbreak that infected more than 30 people.

The employee went to work for seven days with a runny nose and not feeling the best. After seven days, more than a quarter of the workforce of more than 150 people had been infected.

"That was just one person, who really treated this as if it was just a cold and as a result an entire workforce was decimated by it," he said.

"That was our most complicated and obvious source of mass infection.

"We haven't seen the worst of it. We're expecting it to get worse over the next few days and hopefully in mid-January it will start to level off," Dr Finnegan said. "I don't think anyone expected it to come as rapidly as it did."

More than half of people who are getting the virus have no symptoms, he said, and most people don't have "any idea" where they picked it up.

The cause of the spread is no mystery.

"We knew as soon as the Government lifted restrictions it was going to come back," said Dr Anne Dee, public health specialist in the mid-west who is on the Irish Medical Organisation's public health committee. "We didn't expect it so soon."

According to Dr Dee, public health doctors have rarely been in such high demand but with such few resources.

Speaking in her capacity as IMO rep, she said that each morning the new cases are prioritised with those most high risk congregated at the top of the pile.

"As you go down along (the list) you know some workplaces and some family outbreaks will not get the attention that we'd like to give them because we just don't have the people on the ground to do the follow up.

"What's actually been happening is the tension between the need to keep the economy going and the need to control the disease. But unfortunately, I suppose, the perception in Government is that they have to kind of balance these two things whereas we have been saying from the beginning that we need to beef up public health. That message doesn't seem to land."