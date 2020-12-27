| 4.5°C Dublin

Public health workers facing a perfect storm

 

Dr Una Fallon, Director of Public Health, HSE Midlands. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Expand

Maeve Sheehan

Public health workers are facing into a perfect storm of a Christmas third wave of the coronavirus coinciding with the all-hands-on-deck roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

As case numbers exceeded 1,000 a day over this Christmas weekend, public health specialists predict a bleak January.

According to Dr Una Fallon, director of public health for the Health Service Executive in the midlands, the timing of this third wave could not be worse.

