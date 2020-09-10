Public Health experts urge Government to postpone wet pubs reopening in Dublin amid surge in coronavirus cases

Public Health experts have urged the Government to postpone the reopening of wet pubs in Dublin over serious concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Capital.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has recommended calling off the reopening as another 107 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Dublin.

Nphet also called for rules on indoor gatherings to be significantly reduced to only allow two different households meet indoors.

The current rules allow six people from three different households hold indoor gatherings.

There are serious concerns in Nphet and Government over the rise in new Covid cases in family homes in Dublin.

The advice was submitted to government this afternoon and will be considered over the weekend ahead of Cabinet meeting next week.

Latest figures nationwide saw 196 new cases reported with no further deaths.

There have now been a total of 1,781 deaths and 30,360 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 103 are men and 91 are women, with 61pc under 45 years of age.

43pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 37 cases have been identified as community transmission.

107 cases are in Dublin, 12 in Waterford, 11 in Limerick, 8 in Wicklow, 7 in Meath, 7 in Kildare, 6 in Laois, 6 in Westmeath, and the remaining 32 cases are located in Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Wexford.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today we have at least 37 cases linked with community transmission. 27 of today’s cases are over the age of 65 years.

"By limiting our contacts, we limit the opportunity COVID-19 has to spread through the community and ultimately we protect our families, our communities and those who are most vulnerable to the severest impacts of the disease," he added

