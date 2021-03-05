Public health experts review return of pregnant teachers to school over concerns of link between Covid and stillbirths

Public health experts are reviewing whether pregnant teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) should be returning to the classroom in light of concerns raised about a possible link between Covid and stillbirths.

The agreement on partial reopening of mainstream schools from last Monday allowed pregnant staff to work from home on a temporary basis, for the initial two-week period.

However, pregnant staff are expected to be back in the classroom when schools fully reopen – March 15 in the case of the primary sector.

Since the pandemic started, public health advice for pregnant teachers – excluding those with certain, serious underlying health conditions – has been to attend work, while adhering to risk-mitigation measures.

However, the temporary working from home arrangements were agreed in the discussions with teacher unions on partial reopening.

Arising from the latest concerns, the Department of Education told Independent.ie that “pending further clarification, pregnant education sector staff should continue to work from home”.

The department referred to recently published guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) on pregnant staff in the education sector and said it would “engage further with the team of medical experts who assisted in developing the guidelines in light of concerns expressed in recent days”.

It is not known when the clarification will come but, the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) says that it expects an update “as early as possible next week”.

Concerns about an association between Covid and stillbirth and arrangements for pregnant education staff were raised as talks got underway today on the proposed full reopening of primary schools.

INTO was among the education partners discussing school reopening with the Department of Education today.

The union said it raised member concerns regarding yesterday’s comments by the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn in respect of preliminary reports of Covid placentitis in Ireland.

There are four reports of stillbirths potentially associated with the condition, which is an infection of the placenta in pregnant women who have Covid-19, although coroners have not concluded their findings.

According to HSE data, updated on February 2, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60 cases of Covid reported in pregnant teachers and two cases in pregnant SNAs.

However, the HSE urges caution in interpreting the data as it may not include all cases. Of 55, 679 Covid cases in females aged 15-45, pregnancy status was provided for only 35pc of cases – 19,423.

Of 967 pregnant cases, occupation was provided for only 40pc of case – 386.

