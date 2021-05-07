Public health doctors vote to accept landmark agreement which will see 84 consultant grade posts created

Public health specialists have voted to accept a “landmark” agreement reached with the Department of Health and the HSE.

The new agreement will see HSE create 84 consultant posts in public health for the first time ever

In April, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) announced that it had reached agreement with the Department of Health and the HSE on the issue, and was putting the matter to a ballot of public health specialists with a recommendation that it be accepted.

That ballot has now completed and 87pc of returned ballots were in favour of accepting the agreement, the IMO said this evening.

Under the agreement, the Department of Health and HSE has agreed to create 84 consultant grade posts in public health, and 34 of these will be filled over the coming 12 months.

A further 30 will be filled between June 2022 and June 2023. The final 20 posts will be filled between June 2023 and December 31 of that year.

Public health specialists have been to the forefront in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Anne Dee, chairperson of the public health committee of the IMO said: “This agreement is the culmination of a 20-year campaign to put Irish public health medicine on a par with the rest of the medical profession.

We welcome the decision of our members to accept the agreement. We believe that it is a landmark agreement for the future of public health in Ireland and will bring the public health discipline here into line with other jurisdictions such as New Zealand, Australia, UK and Canada in having the role of Consultant in Public Health Medicine.”

s“All existing pecialists in public health medicine will have the opportunity to apply for new posts and this agreement will support our efforts to recruit the next generation of public health doctors who will be relieved to see that Ireland will now respect their skillset in the same manner as other specialties and as other countries do.”