Public have ‘questions’ about garda deployment to Bank of Ireland ATMs, says ICCL director

Queues at Bank of Ireland ATMs as customers with no money withdraw up to €1,000 in cash

The public still have questions about the deployment of gardaí to Bank of Ireland ATMs this week, the executive director of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has said.

Queues formed at ATMs on Tuesday night when a technology issue at Bank of Ireland allowed customers to withdraw or transfer funds beyond their limits.

Bank of Ireland has told customers that the money withdrawn during the blunder will be debited.

Speaking to Morning Ireland, ICCL Executive Director Liam Herrick said: "The starting point is that if the guards are involved in an operation that restricts people’s rights, restricts people’s movement and their ability to access finance for example, they must have a clear basis for it and they must be clear about what that basis is.”

He said gardaí responded to the events as part of a “public order operation,” adding: “If that is the case, then I think it needs to be compared with the general public concern at the moment – and a real problem also – about unresponsiveness and ineffectual responses to serious public order issues in Dublin city in particular.

"So, when the guards are saying that they received a number of calls from members of the public and then deployed a significant number of guards to engage in an operation – what was the risk assessment there? What information did they have that there was a serious public order risk and did it require the deployment of guards directly onto the streets?

Mr Herrick said more information is required on the “phone calls between Bank of Ireland and An Garda Síochána” that night.

"We know that Bank of Ireland themselves have said that there was dialogue between the bank and An Garda Síochána over the course of that evening. They say that they didn’t make a request for assistance, but they didn’t say that there was a subsequent decision to deploy the guards.”

He added there is potentially “public concern” in the aftermath of the incident.

"We’ve seen that there are serious crimes, serious assaults, life-threatening assaults occurring in the Templebar area and the north inner city area,” Mr Herrick said.

"We can only assume that there were significant calls from businesses and community organisations in those areas on a regular basis, which the public don’t really feel receive the same level of response.”

He added there are also “questions” about what happened when gardaí attended the scene at a number of ATMs across the country earlier this week.

"There’s images and footage out there of guards parking garda vehicles to block people accessing ATM machines and physically blocking those ATM machines themselves.

"Now, there’s no clear indication about what the legal basis for that would be,” he said, adding that he believes the gardaí have been drawn into “civil law matters.”

"We have in this instance one particular financial institution having a security problem itself. We know that they contacted the guards and we then have a significant deployment of guards.”

He said “questions do arise” when the public perception is that similar levels of deployment are not being taken when “serious assaults are taking place.”

Mr Herrick added that it would be “helpful” for the Commissioner to provide more information about the risk assessment involved.

"I think we need a full report of exactly what happened here. We don’t even know, for example, from Bank of Ireland how much money was withdrawn illegitimately in the first place but I think there is a wider concern here about the transparency around policing and the legal basis for the guards being involved in civil matters.”

He said in that context, the public have “legitimate concerns” about the situation.