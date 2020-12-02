Public asked to not feed or take selfies with deer in Phoenix Park over festive season

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has asked the public to not feed the deer or pose for selfies with the animal in Dublin’s Phoenix Park over Christmas.

Members of the public are being asked to keep more than 50m away from deer and not take part in “behaviour which poses risk” including “feeding the deer and posing for selfies”.

The OPW, which oversees the management of the park, has said that recent research shows that increasing large volumes of visitors to the park during the pandemic is having “undue stress” on the wild deer.

This impact is made “significantly worse by people trying to get close to the wild deer in order to get selfies or to feed them”, according to the OPW.

Park Superintendent Paul McDonnell has seen people attempting to engage with the deer and said that deer are not domesticated, which means that it is not “helpful” to feed them.

“Deer have been the subject of many books and films and have a special place in our hearts. However, these depictions often make them appear domesticated which they are not,” he said.

“It has led many of us to believe that we are being helpful when we give them carrots or bread but we are causing significant long term harm to the animals and potentially ourselves.

“The wild deer also pose a significant threat of injury, especially to young people given their size and potentially erratic behaviour.”

According to the OPW, some of the impacts from increased human interaction with the deer are malnourishment as food such as carrots or bread are “harmful”.

Offering food can also cause competition amongst the deer resulting in injuries and high stress levels and close contact with the deer can cause the exchange of disease between wild animals and humans, according to the research.

“The deer are wild and therefore unpredictable and potentially dangerous. They can move at great speed and strength if taken by surprise, such as by sudden human movements,” the OPW added.

Phoenix Park staff have set up a number of post boxes for children to drop off their letters to Rudolf at the Papal Cross Car Park, the Phoenix Park Visitors Centre Car Park and the Camogie Grounds Car Park off Chesterfield Avenue in the run up to Christmas.

The staff ask that families with young children to use these as a way to show their concern for the “well-being of the wild deer”.

