A mother and her two young children have been missing from Drogheda since yesterday and now gardaí are issuing a public alert to find the family.

Nicole Byrne, 32 and her two children, three year old Evelyn Maughan and one year old Eamonn Maughan, were last seen in the Drogheda area at 2pm yesterday.

It is believed that Nicole is travelling with Evelyn and Eamonn in a navy Vauxhall car.

Missing Nicole Byrne (32)

Missing Nicole Byrne (32)

Gardaí and Nicole's family are concerned for the young family's wellbeing and are keen to see them home soon.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Nicole is described as being 5ft 6ins tall with a slight build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Three year old Evelyn Maughan

Three year old Evelyn Maughan

“When Nicole was last seen she was wearing a black puffer jacket, black leggings with a splash on them and black Adidas runners.

“Evelyn has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

One year old Eamonn Maughan

One year old Eamonn Maughan

“Anyone with information on their whereabouts are asked to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station."