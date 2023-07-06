Public Accounts Committee chair says new RTÉ boss must ask some executives to ‘step aside’

The chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has said the new RTÉ boss’s first action should be to ask some members of the organisation’s executive team to “stand to one side”.

Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said it is now clear there is a “gap as wide as a barn door” between the RTÉ board and executive team.

Ahead of yesterday’s Media Committee hearing, RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh wrote to interim director general Adrian Lynch outlining her inability to express confidence in the executive board.

During the hearing a number of new revelations were further examined, including the losses suffered by Toy Show the Musical, the expenses that were filtered through barter accounts and guarantees given to Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly.

RTÉ officials will attend the PAC today and Mr Stanley has called on the broadcaster’s incoming director general, Kevin Bakhurst, to take “decisive action”.

“I think one of the first things he needs to do, is he needs to ask some of those senior executives to stand to one side. Obviously, you want to keep them accountable. So, that means keeping them on the payroll unfortunately, keeping them as employees but they do need to step to one side straightaway. That’s the minimum that’s required here,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Stanley said an interim report on the barter accounts and other issues that are being investigated should be published, so the scandal does not “drag on too long over the summer”.

The PAC chair reiterated calls from other politicians who said Ryan Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly should give their evidence in a “public session”. Mr Stanley said questions remain over who signed-off on the tri-partite agreement and other matters.

“I welcome the offer there, and I look forward to meeting them in public session,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the “gap” between the RTÉ board and executive committee, Mr Stanley said the debacle shows that you "cannot operate a commercial company where there isn’t a joined-up relationship between the oversight board… and the managers at the top, the executive”.

“It’s totally unacceptable. It’s totally dysfunctional,” he said.

“There’s a huge divergence there and you cannot operate like that and that has to be fixed fairly quickly.”