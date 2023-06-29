Public Accounts Committee chair labels explanations by RTÉ officials ‘bizarre’ and ‘not credible’

RTÉ interim deputy director general Adrian Lynch (left), commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, chief financial officer Richard Collins (right) and strategy director Rory Coveney arriving at Leinster House to face questions stemming from the controversy over the payments to former ‘Late Late Show’ host Ryan Tubridy. Photo: PA

The chair of the Public Accounts Committee [PAC] Brian Stanley has said officials from RTÉ will have to be more transparent when they appear before the PAC today.

Members of the RTÉ board of management and executive board were grilled for several hours by the Media Committee yesterday, over the undisclosed payments to Ryan Tubridy and governance issues at the broadcaster.

RTÉ top brass face further interrogation from the PAC at 1.30pm today and the committee's Chair Brian Stanley said he hopes “to get better explanations than what we got yesterday”.

Reacting to yesterday's hearing, Mr Stanley said it appeared that “all of these senior people are all operating in silos” and even though they work in the same organisation, “you would think listening to them that they're actually living in different countries”.

He said some of the explanations offered for issues related to “responsibility and accountability, and financial systems and practices” at RTÉ were “absolutely bizarre”.

“Absolutely bizarre method sells and costly methods of doing transactions and making payments,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“There's an awful lot of information yet to be dug into and to be uncovered,” he added.

Mr Stanley also described the notion that former Director General Dee Forbes was the only one who knew the details of the pay arrangement with Ryan Tubridy and NK Management as “completely off the wall” and “not credible”.

“The big question, as well, that hasn’t been answered, why in the name of God, did anybody feel that Ryan Tubridy would walk as he was getting €495,000 for some of those years? That if we didn’t continue paying him some kind of loyalty or hidden payment, by way of a top up… where exactly would he have walked to,” he said.

“Who was going to pay him more than that on the island of Ireland?

“I think it’s ridiculous the whole scenario being presented yesterday.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley questioned the RTÉ officials at the Media Committee.

Mr Dooley said if RTÉ was a Government it would have “fallen a number of days” ago, “such was the level of incompetence that was shown”.

He insisted Media Minister Catherine Martin is “not happy” with the answers provided and the “approach being taken”.

“There are a number of people at the very top of RTÉ that will have to consider their own positions in light of the approach being taken,” he told the Today with Claire Byrne programme.

He said rebuilding trust will require “significant change in direction by elements of the management board”.