Psychologists advising teachers in school attended by two children found dead in Ballinteer

Crime scene: Gardaí at the scene of the crime at Llywellen Court, Ballinteer, Co Dublin, where the bodies of two children and their mother were discovered. Photo: Mark Condren

The teachers of Ballinteer Educate Together National School, where children Asfira (11) and Faizan Syed (6), who were found dead on Wednesday, attended school are receiving advice from psychologists before classmates of the slain children return on Monday.

A letter from the school has been sent to parents and offers advice to parents on how best to explain the tragedy to their own children.

The letter encourages parents “not to shy away from “difficult and truthful language and not to use euphemisms”.

The school said that if the children do not hear accurate information from the adults they love and trust, “they will likely rely on inaccurate information shared by other children and media outlets”.

The letter confirms the two deceased children attended the school and described the incident as a “terrible tragedy”.

“As some of you may be aware, a tragic event has occurred in our community. We were deeply saddened to learn yesterday of the death of two students, Asfira and Faizan from our school and their mother, Seema. The family joined our school community this year.

“This is a terrible tragedy for the children's family, our school and our community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the children's family and friends.”

The letter also confirmed that the school has implemented its Critical Incident Management Plan, and psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Services (NEPS) are “advising teachers in their efforts to assist our students when they return to school next week.”

The letter continues: “We have enclosed some information for parents that may be useful during this time. We would encourage parents to discuss these events honestly and accurately with their child(ren) before their return to school on Monday in a way that is appropriate to the age of the child.”

The letter acknowledges that parents’ instincts will be to shield their children from the information coming out in the media and an NEPS psychologist advised the parents to tell their children, “There are lots of rumours going around and we don’t know the truth for sure but as soon as I know I will tell you.”

The school advised parents to be careful around what their children are exposed to, or post in social media.

“In these times, young people tend to turn to social media to see what others are saying, or to find out more. While social media can be of great consolation, we would urge you to reinforce the need to be extremely sensitive about what your child might post to others”.

Online Editors