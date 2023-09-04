PSNI’s next Chief Constable: Six contenders for the top job after Simon Byrne’s resignation with senior garda in frame
Previous incumbent Simon Byrne announced his resignation on Monday.
Just three months after having his contract extended for a further three years, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne’s resignation has left the organisation once again in search of a new leader.Mr Byrne – appointed in July 2019 to succeed the retiring George Hamilton – has yielded to the pressure brought on him by a plethora of errors culminating in the data breaches of last month and the fallout of the Sean Graham’s commemoration arrest debacle.