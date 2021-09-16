PSNI talent drain continues as head of HR quits for new role with gardaí

A senior female manager has left the PSNI to take up a leading post with An Garda Siochana, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Yvonne Cooke, who was head of Human Resources with the force, and in charge of the welfare of some 9,000 officers and staff, will start her new job on Monday.

Ms Cooke is the latest senior PSNI employee to accept a major job south of the border.

This newspaper understands that the long-serving HR boss was recently overlooked for an internal promotion after being interviewed by a panel from the Policing Board.

She follows in the footsteps of current Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, an ex-Deputy Chief Constable, and former PSNI Detective Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman, who is now Assistant Commissioner of the southern force.

Ms Cooke’s departure leaves only one woman in a permanent role on the PSNI’s senior management team.

The PSNI website now lists nine men and one woman — Chief Operating Officer Pamela McCreedy — under its ‘Our Leadership’ section.

In February of this year, the PSNI’s most senior female officer, Barbara Gray, announced she was leaving to take up a new role as Deputy Assistant Commissioner with the Metropolitan Police, the United Kingdom’s biggest force.

In recent years, almost all of the departing senior staff have left to take up better paid roles elsewhere, including former ACCs Will Kerr and Tim Mairs, who have respectively become Deputy Chief Constable and Assistant Chief Constable with Police Scotland.

Meanwhile, the former PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin was appointed to the Republic’s Policing Authority in February of this year.

This has led to fears of a sustained hemorrhaging of talent at management level.

It also raises questions about the apparent lack of promotion opportunities, as well as the paucity of females in senior positions.

However, Chief Superintendent Melanie Jones is now acting Assistant Chief Constable and this newspaper understands that another female of the same permanent rank, Emma Bond, is in training and will soon qualify to be an ACC.

SDLP Policing Board member Dolores Kelly said she was “absolutely stunned” that Ms Cooke was unsuccessful during an internal PSNI recruitment process.

“I was shocked that Yvonne didn’t get the job,” she said.

“The Policing Board didn’t appoint her so she moved to a similar post elsewhere. It’s a huge loss to the PSNI.”

She added: “I don’t know how many times I’ve raised the issue about representation with the Policing Board.”

Ms Kelly also said she was concerned at the loss of “so many senior officers to An Garda Siochana” which she suggested was linked to “pay and packages” as well as the “poisonous political atmosphere that spills into policing in Northern Ireland”.

The Upper Bann MLA also said the leadership page of the PSNI’s website — where there’s just one woman in the 10 roles listed — doesn’t reflect the region.

“It certainly doesn’t reflect the community it serves, when you have 51% of women in the population,” she said.

“There may be reasons why women officers don’t put themselves forward. A lot of these aren’t family friendly jobs.

“But there are now some women starting to come through the ranks and some are coming through at District Command level. I do see change but it’s just not happening fast enough.”

The highest ranking PSNI officer was Judith Gillespie who was appointed Deputy Chief Constable in 2009 and retired from the force in 2014.

Police Federation chair Mark Lindsay said there was an under-representation of women in key management roles.

“There must be an appropriate gender and equality balance at all levels of the police but particularly at senior leadership level,” he said.

“The Policing Board need to be conscious of it and the PSNI need to be conscious of progression within the organisation as well.”

He added: “The Board and PSNI must do anything they can to ensure the right gender balance at senior levels and right throughout the organisation.”

When he took up the role as Chief Constable in July 2019 Simon Byrne said that one of his objectives was to attract more women to the PSNI, rather than attempting to keep the ones he already had.