PSNI talent drain continues as head of HR quits for new role with gardaí

The force now has only one female member in their 10-strong senior management team

Yvonne Cooke. Credit: Carrie Davenport Expand

Claire McNeilly

A senior female manager has left the PSNI to take up a leading post with An Garda Siochana, the Belfast Telegraph can reveal.

Yvonne Cooke, who was head of Human Resources with the force, and in charge of the welfare of some 9,000 officers and staff, will start her new job on Monday.

Ms Cooke is the latest senior PSNI employee to accept a major job south of the border.

