PSNI sued for ‘negligence’ over woman’s claims she was abused by gang of criminals while in care home

The alleged victim claims she and other young girls had been subjected to child prostitution which began when she was just 13. Picture by Stock Image/Depositphotos

A High Court writ last week alleged the PSNI has breached its statutory duty around the alleged victim and that the management of the home failed in the operation, care and control of the facility. Picture by Liam McBurney/PA

A woman who claims she was sexually exploited by a gang of convicted criminals while being looked after in a children’s care home in Co Fermanagh is to sue the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) for “negligence”, the Sunday Independent can reveal.

The alleged victim, who claims she and other young girls had been subjected to child prostitution which began when she was just 13, is to also sue the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the owner of Brindley House which closed in 2006 for allegedly failing to act. The facility was managed by the now defunct Care (NI) Ltd.

Sources who held senior positions within Brindley House say it was closed because staff could no longer keep the children safe from abuse and found themselves “threatened” by those men when they tried to step in.

The victim alleges the authorities knew about the abuse allegations, which were first reported by Enniskillen-based newspaper The Impartial Reporter in 2019 — “but were too scared to do anything because of the men involved”.

Her claims were backed by two former Brindley employees who say the allegations were reported to then Sperrin Lakeland Trust and the PSNI at the time.

A High Court writ last week alleged the PSNI has breached its statutory duty around the alleged victim and that the management of the home failed in the operation, care and control of the facility

The writ, seen by the Sunday Independent, also alleges the Western Trust health authority is guilty of negligence around the placement and monitoring at or about Brindley House.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, the woman said: “I need closure and I need to hold all these agencies to account.”

In 2007, detectives in Enniskillen launched a criminal investigation into the allegations of organised child abuse at Brindley between 2000 and 2005.

Several properties were searched and 11 people were arrested in Fermanagh, Tyrone and Armagh in 2008 as part of a long and protracted investigation.

A comprehensive file was prepared and submitted to the Public Prosecution Service, but it directed no prosecution after concluding that there was insufficient evidence.

The Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People also conducted an investigation but never publicly released its findings.

Speaking in 2019, Paula Kane who owned Care (NI) Ltd said: “Every single incident of concern and of a child protection nature was recorded and reported to the Western Board.

“We had no powers to investigate. When our concerns heightened, we took the decision as a staff to report the issue to the Children’s Commissioner as we weren’t satisfied with the response around the ongoing issues with Brindley. Once we did that we took the decision to close it as it was clear the children were of significant risk,” she said.