PSNI petrol-bombed at dissident Easter parade

Violence erupted on the streets of Derry during an unauthorised dissident republican Easter parade.

Youths - some as young as 12 - threw petrol bombs, bricks, bottles and masonry at PSNI vehicles parked near the Derry 1916 Commemoration Committee parade starting point.

An un-notified Easter Commemoration parade takes place in the Creggan area of Derry on April 2nd 2018 (Photo by Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph)

The trouble erupted as a police officer read out a warning over a loudspeaker that the event was unlawful. Police pulled back after a barrage of missiles rained down on them, clearing a path for a group of masked men dressed in paramilitary-style garb to march in formation down the street towards the City Cemetery. The worst of the violence was near the cemetery gates, where a gang of youths again attacked police vehicles with masonry and petrol bombs, allowing the colour party to enter the cemetery unchallenged.

The scenes drew anger from unionists and republicans. DUP MLA Gary Middleton said he was outraged. "This was an unregistered parade and the scenes coming from the Creggan area have been totally disgraceful," he said.

"People in paramilitary-style uniform is wrong and the continued glorification of terrorism is abhorrent. "Nobody has a desire to see the violence on display, except for barbaric thugs intent on endangering life and property."

Sinn Féin councillor Kevin Campbell also condemned the violence. "Everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect," he said. "However, the petrol bomb and stone attacks on the PSNI in Creggan by masked individuals close to a commemoration were dangerous and disgraceful."

Chief Inspector Ivor Morton said: "I want to be clear that for anyone who engaged in actions that were unlawful or detrimental to community safety, there will be consequences through the criminal justice system."

