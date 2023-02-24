| 5.7°C Dublin

PSNI officer John Caldwell yelled ‘run!’ to son and terrified children as masked gunmen opened fire

  • Gunman aimed weapon at John Caldwell’s son
  • Two children, standing beside the PSNI officer and his son, almost shot
  • Screaming children ran for cover and hid in bushes as shots fired
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Photo: David Young/PA Wire Expand
PSNI forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Omagh, Co Tyrone. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Expand
A forensic officer making a mould at the scene near the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone Expand
Christos Gaitatzis, principal of Omagh High School Expand

Close

Rodney Edwards

‘RUN!” Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell shouted as masked gunmen opened fire on him as he stood with his son outside a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday night.

One of the gunmen pointed his weapon at the officer’s son, according to sources.

