PSNI officer John Caldwell yelled ‘run!’ to son and terrified children as masked gunmen opened fire

‘RUN!” Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell shouted as masked gunmen opened fire on him as he stood with his son outside a sports complex in Omagh on Wednesday night.

One of the gunmen pointed his weapon at the officer’s son, according to sources.

The officer, who was off duty, called out to the 15 children he had been coaching at Beragh Swifts to run for cover. He collapsed, but the gunmen, believed to be members of the New IRA, continued to shoot at him.

Two of the children, who were between the ages of 11 and 15, were almost shot.

There were screams, witnesses said, as children hid in bushes and others ran home.

Then the assailants fled the scene, and a car believed to have been involved in the attack was found on fire on Racolpa Road outside the Co Tyrone town, less than a kilometre away.

A member of the public using the facilities ran to the 48-year-old officer’s aid and he was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry where he remained in a stable but critical condition last night. It’s understood Mr Caldwell has suffered life-changing injuries.

Expand Close PSNI forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Omagh, Co Tyrone. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp PSNI forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Omagh, Co Tyrone. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

It’s also understood Mr Caldwell had moved house a few years ago after a data breach.

Three men – aged 38, 45 and 47 – were arrested in Omagh and Coalisland yesterday.

The Indo Daily: Omagh shooting — Three arrested in attempted murder of PSNI officer shot in front of son

Read More

The New IRA, which is the primary focus of the police investigation, is thought to be the largest and most active of the armed groups that oppose the 1998 peace process in Northern Ireland, which will soon mark its 25th anniversary.

Mr Caldwell has been the senior detective in many high-profile inquiries, including the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in 2019 and the 2011 murder by dissident republicans of his colleague Ronan Kerr – the last officer to be killed in Northern Ireland.

Appealing in 2021 for information on Mr Kerr’s murder, Mr Caldwell’s words have a chilling poignancy. “His job was to protect the community,” he said at the time.

As investigations continued at the Youth Sport Omagh complex yesterday, a group of forensic officers surveyed the area.

Armed police guarded the entrance, and the cars parked up from the night before, including Mr Caldwell’s, had not been moved.

In the small village of Beragh, Richard Lyons, chairman of Beragh Swifts, spoke of his “disgust” as he recalled receiving a phone call to say his friend had been shot.

“I got a call when I was in work,” he said. “There had been quite a few people ringing me and I didn’t know what was wrong. One said, ‘John has been shot’ at the youth football. I was dumbstruck.

“I had been with him that morning going through a grant application. He wanted to develop this clubhouse and we were batting back and forward with ideas. That is the type of person he is.”

Those children who were caught up in this were all under 15. They would have had the same fear as a school shooting in America, it would have been terrifying

Mr Lyons said he was “shocked beyond belief” and did not know whether Mr Caldwell had survived.

“Those children who were caught up in this were all under 15,” he said, becoming emotional, “They would have had the same fear as a school shooting in America, it would have been terrifying.”

He said Mr Caldwell is well-liked and popular and “works tirelessly” to improve the facilities at Beragh “for all sections of the community”.

“John’s attitude is that we should be reaching out more, we should be doing more to get everyone in the community involved in the club. He wears his heart on his sleeve,” he said.

“Any person should be able to participate in sport without something like this happening.”

Omagh Youth Sport is at the heart of the community. It serves GAA clubs, soccer clubs and local running clubs and has become a major part of young people’s lives.

Expand Close A forensic officer making a mould at the scene near the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A forensic officer making a mould at the scene near the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone

Christos Gaitatzis, the principal of Omagh High School, said it had been a “traumatic experience” for his pupils, all of whom had been training with Mr Caldwell.

“Some are feeling numb, some are crying,” he said yesterday.

“Some of the kids have not come to school because their parents wanted to keep them at home.”

He said two of his pupils – who thought they were being shot at – had been standing next to Mr Caldwell and his son.

We feel our children were attacked also. Some of them are so shocked they cannot describe it

“They could have been shot themselves,” Mr Gaitatzis said. “They ran away from John when it happened, but they could have been shot too – they were next to him.”

He added that it was a “heinous, disgusting attack” by people who “lack empathy”.

“We feel our children were attacked also,” he said. “Some of them are so shocked they cannot describe it.

Expand Close Christos Gaitatzis, principal of Omagh High School / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christos Gaitatzis, principal of Omagh High School

"Some of them are worried about their football coach as they see him in a critical condition. Some are crying and cannot speak.”

He said the children were walking towards the car park to be picked up by their parents when the shooting happened.

“We are now trying to reassure them, to listen to their worries. If they need time out, they can do that, if they need to go home, they can,” Mr Gaitatzis said.

“All of the children in my school are my children. There is a trauma element that we need to handle in order to sustain normality, but what happened is abnormal.”

A friend of Mr Caldwell said that he had always been a down to earth figure, with no pomposity despite his senior role.

He said that the officer had always been utterly discreet about his police work, never discussing the high-profile cases on which he was working.

“There were so many sights he had seen and been involved with over the years, but there was never any chat about that; he’s always very straight,” he said.

“He isn’t reckless, but he just lives his life as if he wasn’t in the police.

“He knows everyone. You would never have known he was a policeman.”

However, while Mr Caldwell was a “joker” with a great sense of humour, the longstanding friend had observed Mr Caldwell getting down to check for bombs beneath his car.

A few years ago, a major data breach had meant that Mr Caldwell’s police title was included on post sent to his house and he took it “very, very seriously”.

Mr Caldwell, a husband and father-of-one, sold his home in Co Tyrone and moved to a new location.

Errol Thompson, from Omagh, has known Mr Caldwell for more than 30 years and said news of the shooting “has hit me hard”.

“It really comes home to you when it’s someone you know,” he said.

“John is a great lad. He has turned into a gentleman and is very committed to the community of Omagh.

“I am devastated for Omagh, which has been through too much over the years.”

He added that Mr Kerr’s death and the Omagh bombing that killed 29 people still hung over the community.

Omagh resident Paddy Hunter said the shooting had “unlocked so many anxieties for those of us who lived during the Troubles”.

“It has traumatised people again,” he said. “Some of us are left wondering, is Omagh a soft touch for these terrorists?”

We might fight and argue on the pitch, but we’re all the one family. There is a strength in sport to unite people, and Omagh is united against this

He hopes, however, that the sport the town is known for will continue to bring people together.

“We might fight and argue on the pitch, but we’re all the one family,” he added. “There is a strength in sport to unite people, and Omagh is united against this.”

The North’s politicians sent out a defiant message of togetherness yesterday. In a rare joint statement, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill were joined by others in saying they were “outraged and sickened by this reprehensible and callous attempted murder”.

Speaking at the scene yesterday, SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan described the gunmen as “two reckless, evil cowards”.

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley – who was aged seven when the Good Friday Agreement was signed – spoke of the importance of “sustaining the peace”.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said Mr Caldwell’s colleagues were “extremely distressed”, but remained “resolute” in their commitment to bring those responsible to justice.

“Having had surgery overnight, he [Mr Caldwell] remains in a critical condition,” he said.

“Clearly, as an organisation, we are utterly shocked and angered by last night’s brazen and calculated attack.

“John knows that his colleagues will now be working tirelessly around the clock to support his recovery, but also to bring the offenders who have tried to kill him to swift justice.”