PSNI making inquiries after video showing a child driving a vehicle on a motorway circulates on social media

The PSNI are making inquiries after a video showing a child driving a vehicle on a motorway in Tyrone.

The video shows a child in the driver’s seat, his hands on the steering wheel and feet on the pedals.

While the child’s age is unclear, a male voice recording the video can be heard asking him, “Alright there, lad?” to which he replies, “Yeah,” with a smile.

Cars can be seen passing the vehicle and on the motorway ahead.

While it is not clear what kind of a vehicle the child is driving, it appears to be a large vehicle as the view from the windshield window is high up in the footage.

It is believed that the video was recorded on the M1 motorway near Dungannon in Co Tyrone, but it is unclear when it was recorded.

“We have received a report and are aware of footage which has been shared on social media and are making enquiries,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

Online Editors