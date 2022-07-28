PSNI Gaelic football team drop out of GAA tournament ‘over safety fears’

The PSNI’s Gaelic football team has pulled out of a planned tournament over safety fears, after being told that a number of rival players were unhappy at its inclusion.

Banbridge’s Clann na Banna GAC organised the over-35s tournament for Saturday as part of the ‘GAA for Dads and Lads’ programme, which is designed to appeal to people outside the sport’s traditional structure.

Teams from Armagh, Louth and Down signalled their interest in taking part, as did the PSNI team, St Michael’s. However, members were told a number of rival players had made complaints about “the peelers being involved”, arguing that the other sides should be made aware that St Michael’s was made up of PSNI members.

After consideration, the St Michael’s players decided it was too much of a risk and pulled out.

One member of St Michael’s said: “It’s all a bit of a throwback to the early 2000s and is really disappointing. It was intended to just be a fun day out. I had hoped we were past all this.”

A spokesperson for Clann na Banna said: “St Michael’s GAA were invited to play in the tournament in Cottage Park but were unable to attend.”

The GAA website says the “philosophy of ‘GAA for Dads and Lads’ is about participation and the camaraderie that only team sports can offer”.

The PSNI GAA team was formed just over 20 years ago, a year after the RUC was abolished and the PSNI created. The formation of the team was possible only after the abolition of the GAA’s Rule 21, which barred members of the British security forces from Gaelic games.

Two weeks after the formation of the PSNI, the GAA voted in favour of abolishing the ban, which had dated back to 1897 and also barred GAA members from playing “foreign games”, such as rugby or soccer.

Two-thirds of GAA delegates voted in favour of scrapping it. All delegates from the Republic supported the move. Down was the only northern county to back it. A poll of the northern nationalist community at the time found that 57pc supported abolition, with 25pc opposed.

The PSNI GAA team played its first match against the Garda team in Dublin on October 30, 2002. The game was held in secret and the players’ names were not revealed for security reasons. The two sides met again at Croke Park in 2011.

The formation of the football and, later, hurling teams was held up as an example of how Northern Ireland’s police force had changed.

While many of the players had been members of local clubs before joining the PSNI, the police team also recruited people who had never been involved in Gaelic games before.

The most high-profile player was Peadar Heffron, who became the poster boy for the new PSNI and captain of its football team. The Catholic officer was seriously wounded by a dissident republican bomb in 2010. He lost a leg and now uses a wheelchair.

In an interview with Irish Independent columnist Joe Brolly in 2017, he said he was very angry at how he had been treated by his former club, Creggan.

“I am a very bitter man,” he said. “After the bomb, not even a letter from the club”.

When PSNI officer Ronan Kerr was murdered by dissident republicans in 2011, his Beragh Red Knights GAC teammates bore his coffin before passing it on to his PSNI colleagues.Catholic officers said the PSNI team provided a “safe haven” and a home to Gaels who had joined the PSNI and were unable to continue playing for their own clubs.

It was reported in 2019 that the end of 50/50 recruitment had led to a decline in the number of recruits from the nationalist community and a drop in the number applying for the team.

The hurling team was unable to field a side due to falling numbers and the football team had to cancel a number of games due to falling numbers.