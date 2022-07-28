| 16°C Dublin

PSNI Gaelic football team drop out of GAA tournament ‘over safety fears’

Officers quit for security reasons after rival players say teams should be made aware they could be playing ‘peelers’

Allison Morris

The PSNI’s Gaelic football team has pulled out of a planned tournament over safety fears, after being told that a number of rival players were unhappy at its inclusion.

Banbridge’s Clann na Banna GAC organised the over-35s tournament for Saturday as part of the ‘GAA for Dads and Lads’ programme, which is designed to appeal to people outside the sport’s traditional structure.

