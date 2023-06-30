PSNI examining second device after Alliance councillor targeted in Portrush

Police have evacuated a number of properties in the Hopefield Avenue area.

Police at the scene of a road closure at Hopefield Avenue near where a suspicious object has been found. (Credit: Geoffrey Moffett/ECCAG)

A number of homes in Portrush area have been evacuated following the discovery of a second suspicious object in the area, police have confirmed.

"A number of properties have been evacuated. Members of the public should avoid the area at present,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

Police ATO vehicles are also understood to be at the scene.

An earlier security alert in the area, sparked after a suspicious object wrapped in a Pride flag was left at the home of a local Alliance Party councillor was declared a hoax by police.

The Alliance Party has condemned the incident as “reckless violence”.

"Alliance can confirm these security alerts involved a hoax device at the home of Councillor Peter McCully and another alert at the home of a former party councillor,” said a spokesperson.

"We utterly condemn those behind these appalling attacks and call on all other parties to do likewise. Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job.

"In addition, local residents have been left facing huge disruption due to their irresponsible actions of a few who represent nobody other than themselves.

"This has echoes of both the dark days of our troubled past and more recent times, when homes and offices of Alliance elected representatives were targeted for once again simply doing our job. The addition of a Pride flag adds an extra sinister edge.

"It is clear some are still not getting the message this reckless violence is not welcome in Northern Ireland. We urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact police with it immediately."

Cllr Peter McCully

Scott Cuthbertson, Director of LGBTQIA+ advocacy group The Rainbow Project said: "We are deeply concerned to hear the reports of a security incident in Portrush last night where two suspicious objects were allegedly wrapped in a pride flag. Our thoughts are with all those caught up in this incident.

“We understand the alarm this incident will cause to LGBTQIA+ communities in Northern Ireland, and will be working to understand what has happened by liaising with the relevant authorities.

"Help and support are available should you require more information on our website.”

It is understood the hoax device was left close to where prominent LGBT activist Mark Ashton lived in Portrush and comes a month ahead of the Causeway Pride event due to take place in the town on August 5.

East Londonderry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said those responsible for the incident showed “total disregard for the community”.

"A number of homes were evacuated after a suspicious object was found in Hopefield Grove, Portrush on Thursday evening,” said the Sinn Féin representative.

"This is senseless behaviour that has served only to cause chaos for residents and demonstrates a total disregard for the community.

“Those responsible for these incidents have absolutely nothing to offer our society, it needs to stop now. I understand the police are now treating this incident as a hate crime.

“It is outrageous that anyone would be targeted in this manner because of their ethnicity, religion, gender or sexuality.

“I would urge anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

MP for the area, the DUP’s Gregory Campbell, said he had spoken to Peter following the incident.

"Those behind the targeting of Peter McCully do not represent people in Portrush. This attempted intimidation must be condemned,” he said.

"Earlier this morning, I visited the scene and sought to speak with Peter and assure him of my thoughts at this difficult time not only for him but those close to him.

"The scene remained sealed off so I relayed my support to police at the security cordon.

"There was never any place for this type of bully tactics in democratic politics and trust those behind this act will be brought to justice.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “I totally condemn this act of hate and bigotry. Need to root out this type of hatred from Portrush and everywhere.”

Belfast City Councillor Séamas de Faoite said it was “deeply disappointed” to see LGBT+ representatives targeted during Pride month.

"This is a despicable attack on the LGBT+ community and an elected representative,” he said.

"This must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and I send my full solidarity to Peter McCully and an Alliance colleague who was also targeted.

"As an LGBT+ representative I know only too well the risks that come with entering public life and nobody should be made to fear for their safety or feel unsafe in their home.

"It’s clear that there has been a rise in hate being spread against the LGBT+ community, including from our politicians and those responsible need to reflect on their words and actions which have very real consequences.

"The community will be appalled that this has taken place and this attempt by a small number of thugs to create a hostile atmosphere in this area will not succeed.

"These fascists need to realise that they are in a tiny minority and allow people to live in peace.”