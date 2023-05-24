PSNI detective John Caldwell attends King Charles III’s royal garden party in first public appearance since being shot by New IRA

Detective Chief Superintendent John Caldwell, attends a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, during a two day visit to Northern Ireland by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Picture date: Wednesday May 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Ulster. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

King Charles visits the new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey designed by Diarmuid Gavin on his first visit to Northern Ireland since his coronation. (Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Queen Camilla greets the crowd after a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

NEWTOWNABBEY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 24: King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

NEWTOWNABBEY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 24: Queen Camilla greets school children during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

NEWTOWNABBEY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 24: A general view of the new Coronation Garden prior the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

NEWTOWNABBEY, NORTHERN IRELAND - MAY 24: A general view of the new Coronation Garden prior the arrival of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland on May 24, 2023 in Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting Northern Ireland for the first time since their Coronation. Their Majesties will met designers of the Garden and representatives of community and charitable organisations, hearing how the Garden marks the beginning of a new green initiative for the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles visits the new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey designed by Diarmuid Gavin on his first visit to Northern Ireland since his coronation. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Charles III and Queen Camilla cut a cake during a visit to open the new Coronation Garden on day one of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images).

DCI John Caldwell (inset) at the Hillsborough Castle garden party with King Charles and Queen Camilla

DCI John Caldwell has had a private meeting with Britain’s King Charles and attended a royal garden party at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

His attendance at the event during the royal visit is his first public appearance since he was shot several times at a sports centre in Co Tyrone in February.

Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Hillsborough on Wednesday afternoon after opening a new Coronation Garden in Newtownabbey in the first Royal visit to Northern Ireland since they were officially crowned.

They were greeted by Sinn Fein MP John Finucane and Mayor Stephen Ross.

Gathered crowds cheered at the start of a two-day visit.

During the stop-off, the King and Queen met with the designers of the garden as well as representatives of community and charitable organisations.

They were told the special garden in honour of their coronation marks the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Located in Hazelbank Park, The Coronation Garden has been designed by award-winning gardener Diarmuid Gavin.

It is a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way reflecting some of the great loves of His Majesty King Charles III.

The Coronation Garden will treat visitors to a musical performance of dancing topiary and spinning conical trees every fifteen minutes.

King Charles III has spent a lifetime promoting gardening and care for the environment having developed his own garden using sustainable methods.

The King and Queen have since arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.

Charles and Camilla are meeting with pupils from a local primary school who have taken part in a competition to design coronation benches.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will then host a brief private audience with the King and Queen.

Following that they are attending a garden party and planting a tree within the grounds of the castle to mark the coronation.

On May 6 King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned.

Last September, King Charles III made his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming monarch.

As part of a UK tour, he arrived in Belfast before travelling to Hillsborough Castle.

Charles became King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022