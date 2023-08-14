PSNI data leak documents posted on wall opposite Sinn Féin office along with ‘sinister’ threat

A sensitive document at the centre of a major PSNI data breach scandal has been posted on a wall facing a Sinn Fein office in west Belfast.

The party’s policing spokesperson, Gerry Kelly MLA, described the incident as “sinister”.

He said the document was placed overnight across from the Falls Road – with the names of the officers removed – alongside a photo of himself and a threatening message.

“This is a very obvious attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate me," Mr Kelly said.

"Even more sinister, this is a very public indication that the dissidents do have access to the sensitive information in the data leak document, it, therefore represents a very real threat to the officers, and the civilian staff involved.

"I have of course reported this incident to the PSNI and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring that information forward."

The policing board member said Sinn Féin represented “the vast majority” of people in the nationalist community and “will certainly not be intimidated by dissident groups who have virtually no support and who offer nothing but disruption and threats in an attempt to make themselves relevant.”

"They should disband and end their anti-community activities.," he added.

Dissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wall

Mr Kelly told reporters he was alerted to the redacted document – which contained details of a "substantial number" of police officers and staff – by a member of staff.

"He noticed that on the side of the library there was a number of documents pasted up," he said.

"There was a photograph of myself and then there was a statement saying in large writing, 'Gerry, we know who your mates are'.

"Under that there was what appeared to be, and what turned out to be, a section of the leaked documents that were put out.

"It did not have the names of the police officers involved, but it had everything else.

"It wasn't the whole 10,000 (names), but it was a substantial number."

Mr Kelly said he believed dissident republicans posted the information to verify their claim that they had access to the information contained in the PSNI data breach.

"I think that is their main intention," he added.

"To have the names of the officers, if you were caught putting such information up, then you would be under criminal charge immediately.

"One of the reasons that makes me believe it is dissidents is precisely that. They were clever enough to remove and to put up what they believe would not be illegal."

The PSNI confirmed it was aware that redacted information had apparently been posted on the wall.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We have commenced an investigation into this matter.

“From the outset we have been planning for this potential development and that plan is now being put into place.

"We recognise the impact this may have on our officers, staff and their families and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

“The safety and welfare of our officers and staff remains our priority and we have reminded them of their personal safety and security both on and off duty.”

DUP MLA and Policing Board member Trevor Clarke said the incident was “clearly an attempt not just to score political points, but to heighten concerns amongst those within the PSNI.

"Threats against police officers, civilian staff or political representatives were never justified and they must be condemned today also," he added.

"The police have worked on a basis from the outset that it may have fallen into the hands of dissident republicans, and it was right to take that cautious approach. In that sense this incident does not change the overall focus of the police, but it reinforces that the threat from this leak will have to be monitored potentiality for some years to come.”

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.