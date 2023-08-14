PSNI data is in hands of dissident republicans, says Northern Ireland police chief

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has confirmed that the PSNI is now “confident” that information on police officers and staff mistakenly released in a major data breach is in the hands of dissident republicans”.

"They will use the list to generate fear and uncertainty and intimidate or targeting officers and staff," he said.

He added that PSNI staff were working diligently to mitigate the threat.

Despite the threat, Mr Byrne added that officers were turning up for work as normal.

The comments were made at a press conference held at PSNI headquarters in Belfast on Monday evening.

Responding to the comments, the Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, urged all police officers and staff to exercise maximum vigilance.

Dissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wall

Mr Kelly said: “Since this major data breach, and subsequent breach, the PSNI was operating on a working hypothesis that the information on all police officers and staff would end up in the hands of dissidents and organised criminals.

“The Chief Constables announcement therefore comes as no great surprise. However, it makes it all the more imperative for each and every colleague to exercise maximum vigilance. We must do all we can to frustrate and prevent attacks on our colleagues and their families.

“Our men and women are resilient and resourceful. They must call on all their training and professionalism to counter this ugly consequence of a monumental data breach.

“Even though we believed from the outset the data would find its way into the hands of people intent on murdering or maiming our colleagues, it is obviously a deeply worrying development,” he added.

“We have to be strong and determined to do everything we can to minimise risk and that means varying the routes we take to and from work, changing routines and re-assessing our personal security both on and off duty.

“We can thwart the consequences of the violent dissident threat and rhetoric, but it will require an all-out effort by each and every one of us.”

It comes after a sensitive document at the centre of a major PSNI data breach scandal was posted on a wall facing a Sinn Fein office in west Belfast on Monday.

Constable Byrne said the incident was “the first indication” that the document had fallen into the hands of dissidents.

The party’s policing spokesperson, Gerry Kelly MLA, described the incident which happened overnight as “sinister”.

The PSNI is facing a deepening crisis after a vast bank of ultra-sensitive data relating to its 9,300 officers and staff was accidentally published on a website.

The data breach, released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.