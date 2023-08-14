PSNI data breach: Terrified officers claim they have been left ‘defenceless’ without guns

Many PSNI officers claim they have been left defenceless because they are being refused personal protection weapons despite the increased risk to their lives since last week’s massive data breach.

Multiple officers have contacted the Belfast Telegraph as a last resort to raise awareness of the situation, which they say is contrary to public claims from the force that it is looking after its staff.

Responsibility for issuing personal protection weapons rests with Chief Constable Simon Byrne, who must be satisfied there is a real and immediate risk to the officer.

The law requires him to consider whether an officer has a history of violence, has serious mental health problems which could affect public safety, and several other considerations.

However, some PSNI officers said the reasons they had been refused a weapon were purely bureaucratic.

One left without a protection weapon said he had been threatened by dissidents in the past, leading to additional security measures – but police had done nothing to help him since the data breach.

A second officer said he felt “cast aside by the organisation”, and was given only “a useless security leaflet”.

A third said he felt he had no choice but to become a whistleblower about what was happening. “This breach has added greatly to my anxiety… I feel near breaking point,” he added.

“My personal security has been compromised by this totally unacceptable and unbelievable breach of personal details into the public arena.”

He said he was involved in house searches of violent dissident republicans, meaning he is known to those who want to murder PSNI members.

“I now believe that this information will be used by violent dissident republicans to track, locate, attack and possibly murder officers,” he said. “It’s a terrifying breach. I have not been contacted by any senior officers to give advice, reassurance or details of what exact information pertaining to me has been leaked.”

A PSNI spokesperson said it did not discuss specific cases or individual applications for personal protection weapons.

“The safety and welfare of our officers and staff remains the priority,” the spokesperson said.

“Anyone with concerns about their personal safety are urged to make contact with their line manager in the first instance, who will liaise with our dedicated emergency threat assessment group.”