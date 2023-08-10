PSNI chief says dissident republicans claim to possess data released in devastating security breach

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said dissident republicans have claimed to have come into possession of the data that was released by the organisation in a major security breach.

Speaking during a press conference after today’s four-hour private emergency meeting of the Policing Board, Mr Byrne said the PSNI is aware that dissident republicans “claim to be in possession of some of this information circulating on WhatsApp”.

"As we speak we are advising officers and staff about how to deal with that and any further risk they face,” he added.

Mr Byrne said he was “deeply sorry” for the "industrial scale breach of data".

The chief constable cut short his family holiday to deal with the crisis caused by Tuesday’s accidental release of confidential data to attend the Policing Board meeting.

The data breach, which was released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

Up to 40 officers at MI5's headquarters in Co Down are reportedly among the 10,000 names involved in the blunder, with moves under way to ensure their protection.

Details of another breach following the theft of documents and a laptop from a car in Newtownabbey in July emerged yesterday.

It is understood PSNI staff were given access to watch the Policing Board meeting.

More to follow.