PSNI bust suspected illegal drug manufacturing plant in Co Tyrone

Police have busted a suspected illegal drug manufacturing plant in Co Tyrone.

Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £600,000, cannabis valued at £4,000, drugs paraphernalia, £10,000 in cash and a high end car were seized in five searches in the Cookstown area.

Three men, aged 25, 27 and 28, were also arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee described a “known organised crime gang” operating on an international scale which has been the focus of a police investigation over a number of years.

She said at this stage there is nothing to indicate links with paramilitary groups.

“The operation also involved five searches within the last 24 hours of residential and commercial premises in the Mid Ulster area, where a significant number of children’s party equipment and other leisure equipment and vehicles were seized,” she said.

“This demonstrates the range of criminality this organised crime gang, which operates on an international scale, is involved in.

“I believe our actions have significantly disrupted the crime gang’s activities.

“The scale and nature of the operation has demonstrated the capacity, capability and intention of the gang, which is to cause fear and harm to individuals, local communities and wider society. They seek to profit from exploiting vulnerable people.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue its relentless pursuit of those engaged in drugs criminality.

“I would encourage members of the community who may have information that could assist our efforts in taking drugs off the streets, to please get in touch. You can call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

